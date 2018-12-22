UNC vs Kentucky: How to watch, channel, time, streaming info

North Carolina’s non-conference gauntlet makes a pitstop in Chicago when the Tar Heels take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday evening. UNC is coming off a big win at home against Gonzaga while Kentucky got back in the win column against Utah last time out.

Both these teams probably feel like they have something to prove as the non-con slate winds down. The last time these two teams met, of course, UNC got the better of Kentucky thanks to a Luke Maye shot in the final seconds that propelled Carolina into the Final Four on their way to another national championship. Hopefully the results are similar this time around, minus the whole Final Four being on the line thing.

Here’s how you can tune in for today’s game: