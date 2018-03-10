UNC Recruiting: UNC Football loses a valuable recruiter

There are no big updates in UNC recruiting as it pertains to players, but there is rather significant news in terms of recruiting as an effort by the coaching staff: Gunter Brewer, UNC’s wide receivers coach for 11 seasons, has left the team for the same position with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. In Philadelphia, Brewer will reunite with one of his biggest successes as a developer of talent, former walk-on turned 4th-round NFL draft pick Mack Hollins. Indeed, they’ve already met up:

First guy I run into on my first day, Freak4Life Mack Hollins! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yr9e83OWnt — Gunter Brewer (@GunterBrewer) March 6, 2018

UNC has had an excellent track record of wide receiver development in the past several years. Besides Hollins, players such as Ryan Switzer, Bug Howard, Quinshad Davis, Thomas Jackson, and most recently Anthony Ratliff-Williams all made huge strides over the courses of their careers as Tar Heels. Jackson, like Hollins, was a walk-on, and Ratliff-Williams had never played wide receiver before coming to UNC, and by the end of his sophomore year had become a bona fide #1 option. Brewer’s ability to coach the position will be missed.

Just as important to the program was Brewer’s relentlessness on the recruiting trail. He played a key role in recruiting this year’s incoming wide receiver class, the best UNC has had in a long time, and has been frequently cited by recruits and commits as a standout in UNC’s recruiting efforts. His list of Top All-Time Recruits on 247Sports is very impressive, including several of UNC’s best players from the past five years.

UNC seems to have a replacement already on the coaching staff; Luke Paschall was originally hired to fill the vacancy at running backs coach but has more experience coaching wide receivers. There are whispers that former Tennessee running backs coach Robert Gillespie is headed to UNC, presumably to take over RB coaching duties for real, which would be an excellent hire.

I've been told Robert Gillespie is headed to UNC.



Tennessee will save a nice chunk of change, six figures , since he got another job — Jon Reed (@Jon__Reed) March 7, 2018

(Reed isn’t verified on Twitter, but is a Fox Sports Radio host in Knoxville, Kentucky and it’s conceivable that he has sources. I have no idea about his legitimacy. Inside Carolina’s premium board also has topics about Gillespie coming to UNC, but while the topics are visible to the public, the content is not.)

Gillespie has a similar reputation to Brewer as a recruiter, and his recent resume of players coached includes Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara.

We wish the best of luck to Brewer with the Eagles.

On to player news:

Quavaris Crouch has stated, per Inside Carolina (content is premium-locked but the headline is not), that he will only consider UNC if he decides to make the switch to defensive end/linebacker that I discussed a couple of weeks ago. The schools he would consider most as a running back presumably run a more power-oriented scheme than UNC does. This should not change anything in fans’ estimation of UNC’s chances at Crouch, either positively or negatively, as it seems more and more likely as time goes by that he will indeed make that change. He continues to be the next class’ prime target.

Another high-priority target for the class, 4-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark, visited campus with his family over the weekend. UNC is in Clark’s top 4, but further information is not known at this time.

Moving on to events on campus, UNC will not have a spring game this year due to the renovations at Kenan Stadium. Fans will be disappointed to not be able to get an early look at this year’s exciting freshman class, but we will have to content ourselves with the scant practice videos we get.

There is no basketball recruiting news since the last update. Stay tuned!