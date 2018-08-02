UNC Recruiting: Week of 7/29

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to offer week. We are now out of the evaluation period for college basketball, which means that this week Roy Williams is working hard to get offers pushed out to all of the potential recruits that impressed him during the allotted recruiting period. There is plenty to talk about, and so let’s go ahead and review this week’s recruiting news.

Football

Commitments

2019

Raekwon Anderson

Wide Receiver

5’9, 167 lbs

Charlton County (Folkston, GA)

Three-Star (#1,172 National Ranking)

Giovanni Biggers

Safety

6’1, 180 lbs

The Boys Latin School (Baltimore, MD)

Three-Star (#591 National Ranking, #43 Positional)

Storm Duck

Cornerback

6’1, 180 lbs

Boiling Springs (Boiling Springs, SC)

Three-Star (#1,272 National Ranking, #132 Positional)

Brendon Harrington

Linebacker/Safety

6’1, 192 lbs

Northwood (Pittsboro, NC)

Three-Star (#1,417 National Ranking, #111 Positional)

Josh Henderson

Running Back

6’0, 200 lbs

Hun School (Princeton, NJ)

Three-Star (#484 National Ranking, #28 Positional)

Kenan Johnson

Defensive Back

5’11, 162 lbs

Lake Minneola (Lake Minneola, FL)

Three-Star (#874 National Ranking, #80 Positional)

Drew Little

Long Snapper

5’11, 230 lbs

North Stanly (New London, NC)

Two-Star (#2,061 National Ranking, #2 Positional)

Kamari Morales

Tight End

6’3, 232 lbs

Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL)

Three-Star (#900 National Ranking, #32 Positional)

Coleman Reich

Safety

6’0, 185 lbs

Ledford (Thomasville, NC)

Three-Star (#1,269 National Ranking, #100 Positional)

Allen Smith

Linebacker

6’3, 205 lbs

Grayson (Loganville, GA)

Three-Star (#1,237 National Ranking, #102 Positional)

Welton Spottsville

Wide Receiver

6’0, 195 lbs

Havelock (Havelock, NC)

Three-Star (#1,106 National Ranking, #131 Positional)

There is good news and bad news: the bad news is that Penn State flipped wide receiver commit Emery Simmons over the weekend, who was a three-star prospect for the 2019 class and North Carolina native. It is the second Tar Heel commit that Penn State has flipped during this recruiting cycle, as earlier in the cycle PSU flipped defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon.

The good news is that UNC has a chance to flip a player themselves, as four-star DB Tony Davis has decommitted from Duke. Davis is the 31st best cornerback in the country, and holds offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and N.C. State. We will have to keep an eye out to see if Davis plans a visit to Chapel Hill in the coming months, but there is no word on whether or not he plans on making a commitment before the calendar year is over.

Basketball

Offers

2019

Cole Anthony

Combo Guard

6’3, 184 lbs

Archbishop Molloy (New York, NY)

Five-Star (#3 National Ranking)

Armando Bacot

Center

6’10, 240 lbs

Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, VA)

Five-Star (#21 National Ranking)

Will Baker

Center

6’9, 220 lbs

Westlake (Austin, TX)

Five Star (#17 National Ranking)

Keion Brooks

Small Forward

6’8, 185 lbs

North Side (Fort Wayne, IN)

Five Star (#27 National Ranking)

Vernon Carey Jr.

Power Forward

6’9, 245 lbs

University School (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Five-Star (#2 National Ranking)

Matthew Hurt

Power Forward

6’9, 199 lbs

John Marshall Senior (Rochester, MN)

Five-Star (#4 National Ranking)

Wendell Moore

Small Forward

6’5, 210 lbs

Cox Mill (Concord, NC)

Five-Star (#24 National Ranking)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Power Forward

6’9, 235 lbs

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Five-Star (#26 National Ranking)

Josh Green

Small Forward

6’6 190 lbs

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Five-Star (#11 National Ranking)

Tre Mann

6’1 150 lbs

Villages Charter School (The Villages, FL)

Four-Star (#33 National Ranking)

Commitments

2019

Jeremiah Francis

Point Guard

6’3, 190 lbs

Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH)

Four-Star (#51 National Ranking)

2020

Day’Ron Sharpe

Power Forward

6’8 220 lbs

South Central (Winterville, NC)

Four-Star (#70 National Ranking)

Earlier this week, THB’s own Jake Lawrence reported that two 2019 prospects received offers from Roy Williams. Five-star shooting guard/small forward Josh Green and four-star point guard Tre Mann are the 12th and 13th prospects hold offers in the class. To read more about both players, click here and here.

Five-star combo guard Cole Anthony may be good at keeping his lips sealed about his recruitment, but it appears that he is not so good at hiding his whereabouts (likely on purpose, but just saying). A picture last night circulated social media of Anthony and Isaac Green in a bathroom on UNC’s campus taking a moment to snap a selfie for....the gram? Snapchat? Seriously, I can’t keep up with all of these picture-centric apps. Yes, I am a millennial. No, I’m not (that) old, I just don’t do pictures.

Top PG Cole Anthony @The_ColeAnthony & Isaac Green of @PSACardinals visiting #UNC after visiting Wake Forest earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/tAJ3ak83ov — Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) August 1, 2018

It’s good to know that Cole is showing enough interest in UNC to show up on campus for an unofficial visit. Roy Williams and his staff are putting in a LOT of effort to visit Anthony and watch him play. Landing Anthony will help shore up the backcourt that will lose Kenny Williams and Cameron Johnson (if you consider his shooting guard prowess to count), as well as add some attrition to a point guard spot that is enigmatic going into the 2018-19 season.