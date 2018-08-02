UNC Recruiting: Week of 7/29

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to offer week. We are now out of the evaluation period for college basketball, which means that this week Roy Williams is working hard to get offers pushed out to all of the potential recruits that impressed him during the allotted recruiting period. There is plenty to talk about, and so let’s go ahead and review this week’s recruiting news.
Football
Commitments
2019
Raekwon Anderson
Wide Receiver
5’9, 167 lbs
Charlton County (Folkston, GA)
Three-Star (#1,172 National Ranking)
Giovanni Biggers
Safety
6’1, 180 lbs
The Boys Latin School (Baltimore, MD)
Three-Star (#591 National Ranking, #43 Positional)
Storm Duck
Cornerback
6’1, 180 lbs
Boiling Springs (Boiling Springs, SC)
Three-Star (#1,272 National Ranking, #132 Positional)
Brendon Harrington
Linebacker/Safety
6’1, 192 lbs
Northwood (Pittsboro, NC)
Three-Star (#1,417 National Ranking, #111 Positional)
Josh Henderson
Running Back
6’0, 200 lbs
Hun School (Princeton, NJ)
Three-Star (#484 National Ranking, #28 Positional)
Kenan Johnson
Defensive Back
5’11, 162 lbs
Lake Minneola (Lake Minneola, FL)
Three-Star (#874 National Ranking, #80 Positional)
Drew Little
Long Snapper
5’11, 230 lbs
North Stanly (New London, NC)
Two-Star (#2,061 National Ranking, #2 Positional)
Kamari Morales
Tight End
6’3, 232 lbs
Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL)
Three-Star (#900 National Ranking, #32 Positional)
Coleman Reich
Safety
6’0, 185 lbs
Ledford (Thomasville, NC)
Three-Star (#1,269 National Ranking, #100 Positional)
Allen Smith
Linebacker
6’3, 205 lbs
Grayson (Loganville, GA)
Three-Star (#1,237 National Ranking, #102 Positional)
Welton Spottsville
Wide Receiver
6’0, 195 lbs
Havelock (Havelock, NC)
Three-Star (#1,106 National Ranking, #131 Positional)
(recruits listed in bold are recently commited, while those in italics are somewhat recently committed)
- There is good news and bad news: the bad news is that Penn State flipped wide receiver commit Emery Simmons over the weekend, who was a three-star prospect for the 2019 class and North Carolina native. It is the second Tar Heel commit that Penn State has flipped during this recruiting cycle, as earlier in the cycle PSU flipped defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon.
- The good news is that UNC has a chance to flip a player themselves, as four-star DB Tony Davis has decommitted from Duke. Davis is the 31st best cornerback in the country, and holds offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and N.C. State. We will have to keep an eye out to see if Davis plans a visit to Chapel Hill in the coming months, but there is no word on whether or not he plans on making a commitment before the calendar year is over.
Basketball
Offers
2019
Cole Anthony
Combo Guard
6’3, 184 lbs
Archbishop Molloy (New York, NY)
Five-Star (#3 National Ranking)
Armando Bacot
Center
6’10, 240 lbs
Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, VA)
Five-Star (#21 National Ranking)
Will Baker
Center
6’9, 220 lbs
Westlake (Austin, TX)
Five Star (#17 National Ranking)
Keion Brooks
Small Forward
6’8, 185 lbs
North Side (Fort Wayne, IN)
Five Star (#27 National Ranking)
Vernon Carey Jr.
Power Forward
6’9, 245 lbs
University School (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Five-Star (#2 National Ranking)
Matthew Hurt
Power Forward
6’9, 199 lbs
John Marshall Senior (Rochester, MN)
Five-Star (#4 National Ranking)
Wendell Moore
Small Forward
6’5, 210 lbs
Cox Mill (Concord, NC)
Five-Star (#24 National Ranking)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Power Forward
6’9, 235 lbs
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Five-Star (#26 National Ranking)
Josh Green
Small Forward
6’6 190 lbs
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Five-Star (#11 National Ranking)
Tre Mann
6’1 150 lbs
Villages Charter School (The Villages, FL)
Four-Star (#33 National Ranking)
Commitments
2019
Jeremiah Francis
Point Guard
6’3, 190 lbs
Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH)
Four-Star (#51 National Ranking)
2020
Day’Ron Sharpe
Power Forward
6’8 220 lbs
South Central (Winterville, NC)
Four-Star (#70 National Ranking)
- Earlier this week, THB’s own Jake Lawrence reported that two 2019 prospects received offers from Roy Williams. Five-star shooting guard/small forward Josh Green and four-star point guard Tre Mann are the 12th and 13th prospects hold offers in the class. To read more about both players, click here and here.
- Five-star combo guard Cole Anthony may be good at keeping his lips sealed about his recruitment, but it appears that he is not so good at hiding his whereabouts (likely on purpose, but just saying). A picture last night circulated social media of Anthony and Isaac Green in a bathroom on UNC’s campus taking a moment to snap a selfie for....the gram? Snapchat? Seriously, I can’t keep up with all of these picture-centric apps. Yes, I am a millennial. No, I’m not (that) old, I just don’t do pictures.
Top PG Cole Anthony @The_ColeAnthony & Isaac Green of @PSACardinals visiting #UNC after visiting Wake Forest earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/tAJ3ak83ov— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) August 1, 2018
It’s good to know that Cole is showing enough interest in UNC to show up on campus for an unofficial visit. Roy Williams and his staff are putting in a LOT of effort to visit Anthony and watch him play. Landing Anthony will help shore up the backcourt that will lose Kenny Williams and Cameron Johnson (if you consider his shooting guard prowess to count), as well as add some attrition to a point guard spot that is enigmatic going into the 2018-19 season.
- 247 Sports recruiting expert Evan Daniels evaluated more than 20 events during the evaluation period in July. Now that it has concluded, Daniels procured an All-July Team from the list of high school standouts, and one of UNC’s biggest targets made the cut. Five-star center Armando Bacot is Daniels’ sixth man pick based on his average of 11.6 points and 12.1 rebounds per game during the Peach Jam. Bacot helped lead Team Takeover to a Peach Jam title, and was the event’s Most Valuable Player.
- Five-star power forward Matthew Hurt told Rivals that he plans on making his commitment in November after announcing his final 8 or 9 schools within the next few weeks. North Carolina is still on his radar, but schools like Indiana, Kentucky, Duke, and Kansas are also hanging around. Hurt feels more like a long-shot prospect for Roy Williams, but an official visit might help steer things in a different direction. Only time will tell.
