UNC Basketball: Roy Williams offers four-star forward Donovan “Puff” Johnson

UNC basketball may be losing Cameron Johnson after his two successful seasons in Carolina blue, but Roy Williams is trying to land the next Johnson for 2020. Williams extended an offer to four-star small forward Donovan “Puff” Johnson, the younger brother of Cam, on Tuesday.

UNC has offered four-star junior Donovan Johnson, a source told @Stockrisers. Long awaited, brother of UNC star Cameron Johnson. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 14, 2019

The younger Johnson is 6’7” and has averaged just under 16 points per game with 36% shooting from beyond the arc in his games this spring for Wildcats Select. Johnson averaged 22 points per game for his high school in Pennsylvania last season.

A number of schools are already interested in the junior with Notre Dame, Auburn, Louisville, and Pittsburgh being among those joining UNC in the running so far. How much of an advantage Carolina has by being a place that his older brother chose to spend his final two years of eligibility as a grad transfer remains to be seen, but it was pretty clear on Senior Night that Cam loved his time in Chapel Hill. Hopefully he passes that information onto his younger brother and encourages him to suit up for the Tar Heels as well.

Carolina currently has one player committed for the class of 2020 to this point, and that is center Day’Ron Sharpe from Winterville, NC, who has been committed for nearly a year at this point. Maybe Puff will be the next to join him. We’ll have to wait and see.