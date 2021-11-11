UNC vs. Pitt: How to Watch

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? Sure you are! The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in a game that unfortunately won’t have as much on the line as one would hope. The 5-4 Heels are mathematically eliminated from contention for the Coastal Division, but they can still earn bowl eligibility with a couple more wins. The Panthers, however, can’t afford to lose this game, because Virginia is right behind them in the standings.

This is easily going to be the biggest test for the Tar Heels yet, as Pitt has one of the best offenses in the country. That spells trouble for Jay Bateman unless his defense decides to shine its brightest under the Thursday night lights (wouldn’t that be something?). The great news is that Storm Duck is back with the team, but will that be enough to stop Kenny Pickett? We will find out soon enough.

The Heels are on the road tonight, but don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game.