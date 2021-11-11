UNC vs Pitt: Game Thread

Following UNC’s victory over #9 Wake Forest on Saturday, the Tar Heels had a short week to prepare to hit the road to take on Pitt tonight in prime time. Carolina has alternated wins and losses in each of their last seven games, which would be a great trend to break tonight if possible.

On the other side, Pitt has won five out of their last six games. The only blemish came against Miami, a team that UNC has already beaten this year. Make of that what you will.

Mack Brown’s Tar Heels are trying to get themselves bowl eligible with another win. Doing that against the 21st ranked team in the country isn’t going to be an easy task, and the Wofford game is right there, but getting it out of the way sooner rather than later is never a bad thing.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!