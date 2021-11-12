UNC vs. Brown: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on Brown later tonight in the second game of the season. The Heels are fresh off of an 83-67 win earlier this week against Loyola, and are hoping to improve their record to 2-0 with a win tonight. Brown also won their season opener, taking down Salve Regina 89-59 behind a 13-point performance from senior guard David Mitchell.

Hubert Davis mostly played a seven-man rotation against Loyola, so one has to wonder if he may explore playing the two freshmen and Anthony Harris more in this one. It could be that he is trying to give his team their best chance to win early, but this (hopefully) is one of those games that you could get away with giving some guys experience. It should be interesting to see how things play out, but what we do know is this: it’ll be really exciting to see Caleb Love and Brady Manek go to work again. I’m also hoping to see a better game from Armando Bacot, but in order to do that he will have to do his best to stay out of foul trouble.

If you were unable to get tickets for this game or haven’t brought yourself to set foot in the Dean Dome yet, we have you covered. Here’s how you can watch/listen to tonight’s game.