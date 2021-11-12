UNC Basketball: Brown Game Thread

UNC basketball looked good in their first game of the season against Loyola (MD) earlier this week. Five Tar Heels finished in double figures as the sophomore version of Caleb Love looked like a real contender for ACC Player of the Year and Brady Manek fit in flawlessly with his new team.

The Hubert Davis era was never meant to be some huge departure from the Carolina basketball we’ve been accustomed too, and there were a lot of things that just looked familiar with a bit of improvement. The Tar Heels will try to keep that same energy tonight when they welcome Brown to the Smith Center.

It’s still the part of the season where success is universally expected and anything less is a huge disappointment, so there is not a lot of drama here. We’re still trying to get our feet under us with all of the changes that took place since the end of last season. It’s exciting that we get to see an encore performance from what seems like it could be a really fun team this year. Fingers crossed.

