Basketball Top 25: Week of 11/15

Basketball is here! Last week saw the beginning of the 2021-22 basketball season, and it’s a big one for UNC.

On the men’s side, it’s the beginning of the Hubert Davis era as he takes over after Roy Williams’ retirement. (Also, apparently some other coach in the area is retiring too. Haven’t heard too much about that, though.) The Tar Heel women are looking to continue the improvement from last season in Courtney Banghart’s third season at the helm.

With most teams now having a couple games in the books, let’s take a look at where things stand in the AP Top 25.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Thanks to a 2-0 start, the Tar Heels moved up one spot to #18. The Brown win may have been a bit iffy, but it was still enough to jump over Ohio State, who have won their two games over Akron and Niagara by just a combined eight points.

Biggest Winners

There was not a ton of movement within the rankings, so the two big winners of the week are arguably #1 and #2. Gonzaga and UCLA both started the season in those same spots, but they both picked up big early wins, each winning a top five game over Texas and Villanova respectively.

Biggest Losers

The only two teams to have dropped out of the top 25 are actually both ACC conference mates. Virginia are no longer ranked and clinging to just a couple votes after dropping a game to Navy. Florida State’s loss to Florida was a bit more understandable, but they still went from #20 to unranked.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Big Ten: 5

Big 12: 3

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 2

ACC: 2

Big East: 2

Atlantic 10: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

BYU (2-0) vs. #12 Oregon (2-0) - Tuesday at 10 PM ET on ESPN

Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament: #5 Villanova (1-1) vs. #17 Tennessee (2-0) - Saturday at 1 PM ET on ESPN News

Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament: #18 North Carolina (2-0) vs. #6 Purdue (2-0) - Saturday at 4 PM ET on ESPN News

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

After last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance, this is a bit of a rebuilding year for the Heels, having lost the top three scorers from last season. As a result, despite two easy wins to start the year, Carolina’s unranked and not receiving any votes so far.

Biggest Winners

Last season’s national runner-up Arizona started the season all the way down at 22, but they vaulted up 11 spots and proved last year was no fluke thanks to a win over then #6 Louisville. Texas made a similar jump and is at #12 after taking down reigning national champion Stanford.

Biggest Losers

Despite aforementioned losses, neither Lousiville or Stanford took massive drops, as Kentucky took the honors with the biggest fall of the week. The Wildcats fells six spots after coming out on the losing end of a top 15 matchup against Indiana.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

Big 12: 4

SEC: 4

AAC: 1

Big East: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week