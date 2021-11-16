 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Basketball Top 25: Week of 11/15

Let’s check in on the rankings with the basketball season underway.

By Matt Ferenchick
Brown v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Basketball is here! Last week saw the beginning of the 2021-22 basketball season, and it’s a big one for UNC.

On the men’s side, it’s the beginning of the Hubert Davis era as he takes over after Roy Williams’ retirement. (Also, apparently some other coach in the area is retiring too. Haven’t heard too much about that, though.) The Tar Heel women are looking to continue the improvement from last season in Courtney Banghart’s third season at the helm.

With most teams now having a couple games in the books, let’s take a look at where things stand in the AP Top 25.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Gonzaga Bulldogs (55 first place votes)
  2. UCLA Bruins (6)
  3. Kansas Jayhawks
  4. Michigan Wolverines
  5. Villanova Wildcats
  6. Purdue Boilermakers
  7. Duke Blue Devils
  8. Texas Longhorns
  9. Baylor Bears
  10. Illinois Fighting Illini
  11. Memphis Tigers
  12. Oregon Ducks
  13. Kentucky Wildcats
  14. Alabama Crimson Tide
  15. Houston Cougars
  16. Arkansas Razorbacks
  17. Tennessee Volunteers
  18. North Carolina Tar Heels
  19. Ohio State Buckeyes
  20. Maryand Terrapins
  21. Auburn Tigers
  22. St. Bonaventure Bonnies
  23. UConn Huskies
  24. Florida Gators
  25. USC Trojans

Where is UNC?

Thanks to a 2-0 start, the Tar Heels moved up one spot to #18. The Brown win may have been a bit iffy, but it was still enough to jump over Ohio State, who have won their two games over Akron and Niagara by just a combined eight points.

Biggest Winners

There was not a ton of movement within the rankings, so the two big winners of the week are arguably #1 and #2. Gonzaga and UCLA both started the season in those same spots, but they both picked up big early wins, each winning a top five game over Texas and Villanova respectively.

Biggest Losers

The only two teams to have dropped out of the top 25 are actually both ACC conference mates. Virginia are no longer ranked and clinging to just a couple votes after dropping a game to Navy. Florida State’s loss to Florida was a bit more understandable, but they still went from #20 to unranked.

Conference Breakdown

  • SEC: 6
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Big 12: 3
  • Pac-12: 3
  • AAC: 2
  • ACC: 2
  • Big East: 2
  • Atlantic 10: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • BYU (2-0) vs. #12 Oregon (2-0) - Tuesday at 10 PM ET on ESPN
  • Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament: #5 Villanova (1-1) vs. #17 Tennessee (2-0) - Saturday at 1 PM ET on ESPN News
  • Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament: #18 North Carolina (2-0) vs. #6 Purdue (2-0) - Saturday at 4 PM ET on ESPN News

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (25 first place votes)
  2. UConn Huskies (2)
  3. Maryland Terrapins
  4. Indiana Hoosiers
  5. NC State Wolfpack
  6. Baylor Bears
  7. Stanford Cardinal
  8. Iowa Hawkeyes
  9. Oregon Ducks
  10. Louisville Cardinals
  11. Arizona Wildcats
  12. Texas Longhorns
  13. Michigan Wolverines
  14. Iowa State Hawkeyes
  15. Oregon State Beavers
  16. Tennessee Lady Volunteers
  17. Florida State Seminoles
  18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  19. Kentucky Wildcats
  20. UCLA Bruins
  21. Ohio State Buckeyes
  22. West Virginia Wolverines
  23. South Florida Bulls
  24. Texas A&M Aggies
  25. Virginia Tech Hokies

Where is UNC?

After last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance, this is a bit of a rebuilding year for the Heels, having lost the top three scorers from last season. As a result, despite two easy wins to start the year, Carolina’s unranked and not receiving any votes so far.

Biggest Winners

Last season’s national runner-up Arizona started the season all the way down at 22, but they vaulted up 11 spots and proved last year was no fluke thanks to a win over then #6 Louisville. Texas made a similar jump and is at #12 after taking down reigning national champion Stanford.

Biggest Losers

Despite aforementioned losses, neither Lousiville or Stanford took massive drops, as Kentucky took the honors with the biggest fall of the week. The Wildcats fells six spots after coming out on the losing end of a top 15 matchup against Indiana.

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 5
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Pac-12: 5
  • Big 12: 4
  • SEC: 4
  • AAC: 1
  • Big East: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #6 Baylor (2-0) at #3 Maryland (3-0) - Sunday at 1 PM ET on Big Ten Network
  • #12 Texas (2-0) at #16 Tennessee (2-0) - Sunday at 1 PM ET on ESPN
  • #7 Stanford (1-1) at Gonzaga (2-0) - Sunday at 4 PM ET

