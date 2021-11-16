UNC vs College of Charleston: How to watch

Brown gave UNC and all their fans quite a scare Friday night when the Bears gave the Tar Heels everything they could handle offensively for about 30 minutes of game time. The Heels showed a lot of heart in maintaining their offense through the struggles defensively in order to come back and come away with a win to stay undefeated on the young season.

Tonight’s challenge is a bit tougher as the Tar Heels head to the other Carolina to take on College of Charleston. It’s the team’s first road test of the season. The Cougars’ last win was against a foe familiar to UNC, as they took down Loyola (MD) last time out. They’ve also beaten Lipscomb and South Carolina State to get to this point undefeated.

If you aren’t in Charleston for tonight’s game, here’s how you can catch all the action from the comfort of your living room.