UNC vs College of Charleston: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) are just moments away from playing their first road game of the season. Tonight’s opponent will be the College of Charleston (3-0), who is fresh off of a 79-72 win against Loyola (MD).

The Heels managed to survive their game against Brown this past Friday thanks mostly to Armando Bacot and RJ Davis. Bacot only missed one shot in his 22-point performance, while RJ Davis caught fire from behind the three-point line to finish with a career-high 26 points. So far it seems like Hubert Davis has a team that will have different players step up during each game, with Caleb Love and Brady Manek being the stars in their win against Loyola (MD). Who will be the stars tonight? We will find out soon enough.

I wouldn’t dare call this a tune-up game, because Charleston will undoubtedly throw everything they can at the Tar Heels. However, it will be important for each Tar Heel to sharpen up their games during this one, because the next game is against #6 Purdue. Neither team has played super tough competition just yet, but it will still be a huge test for the Heels, and should serve as a decent barometer for how the rest of the non-conference schedule will play out.

Tonight should be a fun road game for the Heels, and it will be the first road game with an arena full of fans since the 2019-20 season. We’ll be back following the game with post-game analysis and takes.

Go Heels!