UNC Football vs. Wofford: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels are getting set to take on the Wofford Terriers in the final home game of the season. The Heels are coming off of a frustrating loss to Pitt, and to make matters worse, they will be playing without Sam Howell. If we’re to believe that this game will be easy, then it is perfectly fine to have Jacolby Criswell and/or Drake Maye get some reps before the season is over. If we’re in a really pessimistic place, however, then we as fans should be sweating bullets knowing how this could go. Which do I believe to be the truth? Well, that doesn’t really matter now, does it?

Either way, today is also Senior Day for the Heels. Hopefully this will be good preparation for the team, because next week they will travel to Raleigh to face off against NC State. Sam Howell will also hopefully be back by then as well, but if not, it could end up being a long day in Carter Finley Stadium. Thankfully that’s a problem for another day.

Anyways, if you’re unable to go to the game today, here’s how you can watch/listen: