UNC Basketball vs. Purdue: How to Watch

I hope all of you haven’t had enough of Carolina athletics today, because we have quite the doubleheader for you. The men’s basketball team is getting set to take on #6 Purdue in the Heels’ first game of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Whether the Heels win or lose today, they will face off with either #5 Villanova or #17 Tennessee tomorrow. Needless to say, this is potentially the toughest weekend that the Heels will have all season long, and to win both games would be an incredible feat. However, it must be said that winning just one of these games would be a great way to go into the rest of their preseason schedule.

Something worth noting in this tournament is the fact that all four of these teams only have one loss total, which was Villanova’s loss to #2 UCLA on November 12th. The Heels are the lowest-ranked team in the entire event, but they could easily surprise the field if they play clean, disciplined basketball. It should be a fun event, and a chance for Hubert Davis to show that he belongs with the big boys in the college basketball coaching landscape.

Many Tar Heel fans are likely unable to make it to Connecticut for the game, but never fear! We have you covered. Here’s how you can watch this afternoon’s matchup: