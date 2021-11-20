UNC Football vs. Wofford: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-5) are set to take on the Wofford Terriers (1-9) in this afternoon’s Senior Day matchup. The. Tar Heels are coming off of a 23-30 overtime defeat against Pitt, while the Terriers are coming off of a 44-45 overtime defeat against The Citadel.

This will be Wofford’s first Power Five game of the season, which should bode well for the Sam Howell-less Tar Heels. The Terriers have had a tremendously hard time finding wins, so this game should serve as a decent warmup for Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye before next week’s game against NC State. Hopefully Sam Howell would be good to go for the regular season finale, but who knows.

Quarterbacks aside, the other thing to keep an eye on today is UNC’s defense. This would be a great game for them to gain some defense by creating havoc for an inferior offense. It might also be a good opportunity for Jay Bateman to try some things he hasn’t gotten to try this season to see what works and what doesn’t. We’ll see what the game plan ends up being, and hopefully whatever it is won’t induce as much frustration as we’ve endured over the course of this season.

As always, we’ll be here after the game with some post-game analysis. Until then, Go Heels!