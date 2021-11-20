UNC vs Purdue Game Thread

UNC basketball looked rather uninspiring for stretches against Brown and College of Charleston in their last two games, but they managed to do enough when it counted to come away with wins in both contests. Today, their opponent will almost certainly not let them get away with the same performance and still manage to squeak out a victory.

Purdue is the sixth ranked team in the country, coming into today having played...not really anybody, honestly...but they are averaging nearly 95 points and 47 rebounds per game. Their closest game of the season was a 92-67 win over Indiana State, so they haven’t exactly been sweating it out the way UNC has.

The winner of today’s game will advance to play Villanova tomorrow in the Hall of Fame Tip Off Championship Game. The loser will play Tennessee in the consolation game tomorrow afternoon. The Wildcats beat the Volunteers 71-53 earlier today.

