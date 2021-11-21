UNC vs. Tennessee: How to Watch

After suffering a tough defeat to Purdue yesterday afternoon, the Tar Heels will play in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off against Tennessee. While the Heels’ loss was a hard pill to swallow, the Vols had a much worse outing against Villanova in their 71-53 defeat. They only made 33.3% of their shots from the floor, and 17.9% of their shots from deep. Needless to say, UNC should have a much easier time dealing with this team than Purdue, but they also will have to play with the same toughness and determination that they played with yesterday.

It’s probably safe to say that Leaky Black will not play today either, as he is still recovering from his non-COVID related illness. Kerwin Walton replaced him in the starting lineup yesterday, but is that what we will see this afternoon as well? We will find out soon enough. Another thing to keep an eye on in this one is whether or not Armando Bacot will be able to stay out of foul trouble, as his presence on the floor in critical minutes of the game yesterday was sorely missed. As far as I know Tennessee doesn’t have a 7’4 center, so perhaps things will be a bit more manageable this time around.

For those that didn’t get to watch yesterday’s game due to channel issues, today’s game is much more accessible. Here’s how you can catch the game: