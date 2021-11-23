Top 25: Week of 11/22

Including the weekend gone, we are in one of the biggest weeks of the college basketball season outside March.

This week sees most of the non-conference tournaments take place, everywhere from Maui Invitational games being played in Las Vegas, to the Bahamas, to regularly scheduled games in Vegas. Teams will be all over the place this Thanksgiving week, looking to pick up wins on one of the sport’s biggest stages outside March.

The North Carolina men got their tournament out of the way over the weekend. They unfortunately went 0-2 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut. After playing a really good Purdue team close in round one, they dropped off against Tennessee in round two, and ended the weekend with their first two losses of the season.

While this week is going to be a big one, let’s check in on where things stand in the top 25 before everything gets going.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Not surprisingly after the 0-2 weekend, the Tar Heels have dropped out of the top 25. Due to the quality of competition, they’re still among the “others receiving votes” but they’re 27 ranking points behind #25 Xavier.

Biggest Winners

Thanks to a 5-0 start to the season, including a dominant victory over then #5 Michigan, Arizona moved up a week high nine spots, going from unranked to #17. The team right behind them in the rankings, BYU, also had a big jump thanks to a big win over a different Pac-12 team, as the Cougars beat Oregon by 32.

Biggest Losers

On the other end of Arizona’s win, Michigan dropped a week high 16 spots. They’re still one more poll in between their meeting with UNC, but that matchup has gone from possible all top 15 battle to maybe a top 25 matchup. Oregon nearly matched that, falling 14 spots and becoming unranked.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Big East: 4

Big 12: 3

Big Ten: 3

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 2

WCC: 2

ACC: 1

Atlantic 10: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#1 Gonzaga (4-0) vs. #2 UCLA (4-0) in Las Vegas - Tonight at 10 PM ET on ESPN

#5 Duke (5-0) vs. #1 Gonzaga (4-0) in Las Vegas - Friday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN

ESPN Events Invitational Championship Game (Potentially featuring #4 Kansas vs. #10 Alabama) in Orlando - Sunday at Time TBD

Women’s Basketball

Due to a Monday afternoon matchup between #1 South Carolina and #2 UConn, the AP decided to delay the release of the women’s top 25 until today. After a tight first three quarters, the Gamecocks won that won 73-57 after a dominant defensive display in the fourth.

As for where UNC stand within them, the Tar Heels improved to 4-0 by crushing TCU. Last week, Carolina wasn’t even in the “others receiving votes” group, but there’s a non-zero chance they’ll get some now. We’ll update if the Heels gain any ground in the top 25.