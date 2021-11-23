UNC vs UNC Asheville: How to watch

UNC basketball fell out of the top 25 this week after losses to Purdue and Tennessee over the weekend. It was night and day for the Tar Heels, who even in defeat looked the part of a team that belonged on Saturday. The script was flipped on Sunday as they looked extremely bothered and out of sorts against the Volunteers’ staunch defense.

There is no time like the present for them to turn things around. They face a 2-2 UNC Asheville team at home before breaking for Thanksgiving and welcoming the struggling Michigan Wolverines to the Dean Dome for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next Wednesday. There is still a date with #2 UCLA before everyone opens their Christmas presents looming, so now is certainly the time to get right while the calendar still says 2021.

Hopefully the disappointment of Sunday is still fresh in their minds so they can use it as fuel to take care of business against the Bulldogs tonight. Asheville, like Brown and College of Charleston before them, is a team where you don’t have to play perfect basketball to come away with a win, but it is still very much in their best interests to put this train back on the tracks sooner rather than later.

For those who aren’t traveling to Chapel Hill for tonight’s game, here’s how you can catch the action: