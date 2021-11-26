UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against long-hated foe NC State tonight in Carter Finley Stadium. The last time the Heels played the Wolfpack in Raleigh, they dominated on their way to a 41-10 victory. Sam Howell threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns, and both Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome surpassed 100 receiving yards in their performance.

The Tar Heels are currently on a two-game win streak against the Pack, but that could be in jeopardy tonight. NC State has had a pretty good season despite some disappointing losses against Mississippi State, Miami, and Wake Forest. The real kicker here is that their last two losses were only by a combined four points, so to think that they could’ve only had one loss going into tonight’s game is something else. Now that Sam Howell is back, the Heels could definitely put the Wolfpack back into their place, but of course “could” is much different than “will”, and it will depend on whether or not they have finally found a way to cover up their flaws well enough to get a regular season finale win. We’ll find out soon.

For those who would rather not have a terrible time at Carter Finley Stadium (if you know you know), here’s how you can watch tonight’s game: