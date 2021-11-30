 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Top 25: Week of 11/29

After a busy week in college basketball, let’s check in on the top 25.

By Matt Ferenchick
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 22 Maui Invitational - Texas A&amp;M v Wisconsin Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the North Carolina men had fairly quiet week, it was otherwise a very busy one in college basketball. The Thanksgiving week always means it’s time for the non-conference tournaments, and we got them with the likes of the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and more. However, there was also just some big games that weren’t technically part of any tournament. As a result, there was a bit of a shakeup in the top 25, one that led to fairly annoying result for UNC fans.

Now that the dust settled after last week, let’s check in on the new editions of the top 25.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Duke Blue Devils (51 first place votes)
  2. Purdue Boilermakers (9)
  3. Gonzaga Bulldogs (1)
  4. Baylor Bears
  5. UCLA Bruins
  6. Villanova Wildcats
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Kansas Jayhawks
  9. Kentucky Wildcats
  10. Arkansas Razorbacks
  11. Arizona Wildcats
  12. BYU Cougars
  13. Tennessee Volunteers
  14. Florida Gators
  15. Houston Cougars
  16. Alabama Crimson Tide
  17. UConn Huskies
  18. Memphis Tigers
  19. Iowa State Cyclones
  20. USC Trojans
  21. Auburn Tigers
  22. Michigan State Spartans
  23. Wisconsin Badgers
  24. Michigan Wolverines
  25. Seton Hall Pirates

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels were unranked last week and only played one game in between, beating UNC Asheville. That was not enough to get Carolina back into the rankings, and the less than stellar performance they put in seems to have lost them votes. They’re down to nine votes, a long ways back of #25 Seton Hall.

Biggest Winners

The largest jump of the week belongs to Florida, who are up nine spots to #14 after improving to 6-0. Also, there’s a new #1. I think they have a coach who’s retiring or something. It’s unclear.

Biggest Losers

Illinois has not had a good start following their #1 seed worthy season last year, and they’re not out of the top 25 entirely. They went from #14 to unranked after a 20-point loss to Cincinnati last week.

Conference Breakdown

  • SEC: 6
  • Big 12: 4
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Big East: 3
  • Pac-12: 3
  • AAC: 2
  • WCC: 2
  • ACC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • ACC-Big Ten Challenge: Florida State (5-1) at #2 Purdue (6-0) - Tonight at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN
  • ACC-Big Ten Challenge: #24 Michigan (4-2) at North Carolina (4-2) - Wednesday at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN
  • #16 Alabama (6-1) vs. #3 Gonzaga (6-1) in Seattle - Saturday at 8 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
  2. NC State Wolfpack
  3. UConn Huskies (tied with NC State)
  4. Stanford Cardinal
  5. Baylor Bears
  6. Indiana Hoosiers
  7. Arizona Wildcats
  8. Maryland Terrapins
  9. Iowa Hawkeyes
  10. Louisville Cardinals
  11. Tennessee Volunteers
  12. Michigan Wolverines
  13. South Florida Bulls
  14. Iowa State Cyclones
  15. Texas Longhorns
  16. Kentucky Wildcats
  17. Texas A&M Aggies
  18. Oregon Ducks
  19. Ohio State Buckeyes (tied with Oregon)
  20. Georgia Bulldogs
  21. BYU Cougars
  22. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
  23. Oregon State Beavers
  24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  25. Florida State Seminoles

Where is UNC?

The Heels improved to 6-0 with wins over VCU and Washington in the Bahamas, beating them by a combined 34 points. As a result, Carolina are into the “others receiving votes” for the first time this season. They have two ranking points, 49 back of #25 FSU. If they can beat 6-3 Minnesota Wednesday night, they stand a very good chance at getting to 10-0 before conference play starts

Biggest Winners

Two SEC teams were the joint biggest winners of the week as both Georgia and Texas A&M jumped six spots as each maintained undefeated starts.

Biggest Losers

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 had a down week with two teams among the biggest losers of the week. UCLA went from #19 to others receiving votes, while Oregon State fell seven spots to #23.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big Ten: 5
  • SEC: 5
  • ACC: 4
  • Pac-12: 4
  • Big 12: 3
  • AAC: 1
  • Atlantic Sun: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • ACC-Big Ten Challenge: #2 NC State (6-1) at #6 Indiana (5-1) - Thursday at 7 PM ET on ESPN2
  • ACC-Big Ten Challenge: #12 Michigan (7-0) at #10 Louisville (5-1) - Thursday at 7 PM ET on ESPN
  • #24 Notre Dame (6-1) at #2 UConn (3-1) - Sunday at 12 PM ET on FS1

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...