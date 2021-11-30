Top 25: Week of 11/29

While the North Carolina men had fairly quiet week, it was otherwise a very busy one in college basketball. The Thanksgiving week always means it’s time for the non-conference tournaments, and we got them with the likes of the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and more. However, there was also just some big games that weren’t technically part of any tournament. As a result, there was a bit of a shakeup in the top 25, one that led to fairly annoying result for UNC fans.

Now that the dust settled after last week, let’s check in on the new editions of the top 25.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels were unranked last week and only played one game in between, beating UNC Asheville. That was not enough to get Carolina back into the rankings, and the less than stellar performance they put in seems to have lost them votes. They’re down to nine votes, a long ways back of #25 Seton Hall.

Biggest Winners

The largest jump of the week belongs to Florida, who are up nine spots to #14 after improving to 6-0. Also, there’s a new #1. I think they have a coach who’s retiring or something. It’s unclear.

Biggest Losers

Illinois has not had a good start following their #1 seed worthy season last year, and they’re not out of the top 25 entirely. They went from #14 to unranked after a 20-point loss to Cincinnati last week.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 4

Big East: 3

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 2

WCC: 2

ACC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

ACC-Big Ten Challenge: Florida State (5-1) at #2 Purdue (6-0) - Tonight at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

ACC-Big Ten Challenge: #24 Michigan (4-2) at North Carolina (4-2) - Wednesday at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN

#16 Alabama (6-1) vs. #3 Gonzaga (6-1) in Seattle - Saturday at 8 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Heels improved to 6-0 with wins over VCU and Washington in the Bahamas, beating them by a combined 34 points. As a result, Carolina are into the “others receiving votes” for the first time this season. They have two ranking points, 49 back of #25 FSU. If they can beat 6-3 Minnesota Wednesday night, they stand a very good chance at getting to 10-0 before conference play starts

Biggest Winners

Two SEC teams were the joint biggest winners of the week as both Georgia and Texas A&M jumped six spots as each maintained undefeated starts.

Biggest Losers

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 had a down week with two teams among the biggest losers of the week. UCLA went from #19 to others receiving votes, while Oregon State fell seven spots to #23.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 5

ACC: 4

Pac-12: 4

Big 12: 3

AAC: 1

Atlantic Sun: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week