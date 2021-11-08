Top 25: Week Eleven

Well, well, well, how the tables have turned. All the way back in week one, North Carolina were involved in one of the biggest upsets of the week. As the top ten team, they went to Virginia Tech and were beaten by an unranked Virginia Tech team. We don’t have to go on talking about how frustrating the season has been since, but they got some redemption this week.
On Saturday, UNC were again involved in one of the biggest upsets of the week. This time they were the unranked team taking down a top ten one with the victory over Wake Forest.
That wasn’t the only top ten loss of the week either as Purdue continued their giant killing schtick with a win over Michigan State. Now that the dust has settled for the week, let’s look at where things stand in the top 25.
AP Top 25
- Georgia Bulldogs (63 first place votes)
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- BYU Cougars
- UTSA Roadrunners
- Auburn Tigers
- Houston Cougars
- Baylor Bears
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Wisconsin Badgers
- NC State Wolfpack
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Pitt Panthers
Where is UNC?
The Tar Heels may have picked up one of the biggest wins of the weekend with the victory over Wake, but it hasn’t done much for Carolina’s voting totals. Since the win only got UNC back to just over .500, not shockingly they still aren’t receiving any top 25 votes.
Biggest Winners
There weren’t a ton of big jumps up considering that the big upsets of the week all came from teams in okay but not great seasons. The biggest gainers of the week were Wisconsin and NC State who went from unranked to numbers 20 and 21 respectively.
Biggest Losers
The three spot drop Wake Forest took after falling to UNC was one of the bigger ones, but not the biggest. Kentucky had the biggest freefall of the week, going from solidly in at #18 to unranked after their loss to Tennessee.
Conference Breakdown
- Big Ten: 6
- SEC: 5
- ACC: 3
- Big 12: 3
- AAC: 2
- Independent: 2
- Sun Belt: 2
- Conference USA: 1
- Pac-12: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at #18 Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 12 PM ET on FOX
- Purdue (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at #6 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC
- #21 NC State (7-2, 4-1 ACC) at #13 Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0 ACC) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network
Coaches Poll
- Georgia (64 first place votes)
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Iowa
- BYU
- UTSA
- Houston
- Baylor
- NC State
- Auburn
- Coastal Carolina
- Pitt
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Louisiana
Last Week’s College Football Playoff Rankings
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Wake Forest
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Fresno State
- San Diego State
- Pitt
