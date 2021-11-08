 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 25: Week Eleven

The Tar Heels may have been involved in one of the big stories of the week, but they remain unranked.

By Matt Ferenchick
Wake Forest v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Well, well, well, how the tables have turned. All the way back in week one, North Carolina were involved in one of the biggest upsets of the week. As the top ten team, they went to Virginia Tech and were beaten by an unranked Virginia Tech team. We don’t have to go on talking about how frustrating the season has been since, but they got some redemption this week.

On Saturday, UNC were again involved in one of the biggest upsets of the week. This time they were the unranked team taking down a top ten one with the victory over Wake Forest.

That wasn’t the only top ten loss of the week either as Purdue continued their giant killing schtick with a win over Michigan State. Now that the dust has settled for the week, let’s look at where things stand in the top 25.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (63 first place votes)
  2. Cincinnati Bearcats
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Oklahoma Sooners
  5. Oregon Ducks
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  8. Michigan State Spartans
  9. Michigan Wolverines
  10. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  11. Texas A&M Aggies
  12. Ole Miss Rebels
  13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  14. BYU Cougars
  15. UTSA Roadrunners
  16. Auburn Tigers
  17. Houston Cougars
  18. Baylor Bears
  19. Iowa Hawkeyes
  20. Wisconsin Badgers
  21. NC State Wolfpack
  22. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  23. Penn State Nittany Lions
  24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
  25. Pitt Panthers

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels may have picked up one of the biggest wins of the weekend with the victory over Wake, but it hasn’t done much for Carolina’s voting totals. Since the win only got UNC back to just over .500, not shockingly they still aren’t receiving any top 25 votes.

Biggest Winners

There weren’t a ton of big jumps up considering that the big upsets of the week all came from teams in okay but not great seasons. The biggest gainers of the week were Wisconsin and NC State who went from unranked to numbers 20 and 21 respectively.

Biggest Losers

The three spot drop Wake Forest took after falling to UNC was one of the bigger ones, but not the biggest. Kentucky had the biggest freefall of the week, going from solidly in at #18 to unranked after their loss to Tennessee.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big Ten: 6
  • SEC: 5
  • ACC: 3
  • Big 12: 3
  • AAC: 2
  • Independent: 2
  • Sun Belt: 2
  • Conference USA: 1
  • Pac-12: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at #18 Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 12 PM ET on FOX
  • Purdue (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at #6 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC
  • #21 NC State (7-2, 4-1 ACC) at #13 Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0 ACC) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network

Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (64 first place votes)
  2. Alabama
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. Oregon
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Michigan
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Iowa
  15. BYU
  16. UTSA
  17. Houston
  18. Baylor
  19. NC State
  20. Auburn
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Pitt
  23. Penn State
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Louisiana

Last Week’s College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Baylor
  13. Auburn
  14. Texas A&M
  15. BYU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Kentucky
  19. NC State
  20. Minnesota
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Iowa
  23. Fresno State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Pitt

