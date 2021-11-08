Top 25: Week Eleven

Well, well, well, how the tables have turned. All the way back in week one, North Carolina were involved in one of the biggest upsets of the week. As the top ten team, they went to Virginia Tech and were beaten by an unranked Virginia Tech team. We don’t have to go on talking about how frustrating the season has been since, but they got some redemption this week.

On Saturday, UNC were again involved in one of the biggest upsets of the week. This time they were the unranked team taking down a top ten one with the victory over Wake Forest.

That wasn’t the only top ten loss of the week either as Purdue continued their giant killing schtick with a win over Michigan State. Now that the dust has settled for the week, let’s look at where things stand in the top 25.

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels may have picked up one of the biggest wins of the weekend with the victory over Wake, but it hasn’t done much for Carolina’s voting totals. Since the win only got UNC back to just over .500, not shockingly they still aren’t receiving any top 25 votes.

Biggest Winners

There weren’t a ton of big jumps up considering that the big upsets of the week all came from teams in okay but not great seasons. The biggest gainers of the week were Wisconsin and NC State who went from unranked to numbers 20 and 21 respectively.

Biggest Losers

The three spot drop Wake Forest took after falling to UNC was one of the bigger ones, but not the biggest. Kentucky had the biggest freefall of the week, going from solidly in at #18 to unranked after their loss to Tennessee.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 6

SEC: 5

ACC: 3

Big 12: 3

AAC: 2

Independent: 2

Sun Belt: 2

Conference USA: 1

Pac-12: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at #18 Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 12 PM ET on FOX

Purdue (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at #6 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC

#21 NC State (7-2, 4-1 ACC) at #13 Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0 ACC) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network

Coaches Poll

Georgia (64 first place votes) Alabama Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma State Texas A&M Ole Miss Wake Forest Iowa BYU UTSA Houston Baylor NC State Auburn Coastal Carolina Pitt Penn State Wisconsin Louisiana

Last Week’s College Football Playoff Rankings