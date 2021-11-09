UNC vs. Loyola (MD): Game Thread

We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels season opener against Loyola (MD). The last time these two teams met was back in 1947, when the Heels defeated Loyola 64-47. In season openers overall, the Heels have a 99-12 record, and look to improve their record to 100 wins after tonight.

This game should be interesting, because it’s very possible that we see some new/different things than we saw in the exhibition against Elizabeth City State. Hubert Davis mentioned during a presser this week that he plans on picking his starting lineup based on the team’s defensive grades, with Bacot backing up that claim. Does that mean that we see a different starting lineup from the exhibition game? It could be, or it’s possible that Love, Davis, Walton, Garcia, and Bacot are locked in as the team’s best defenders. We’ll see how things play out, but it could be that we see a fluid starting lineup as the season progresses.

Lineups aside, it’ll be interesting to see if this team has more firepower tonight than they did against ECSU. The Heels won that game 83-55, but there were multiple occasions when the offense completely stalled out. Nothing to be overly concerned about in an exhibition game, but tonight will be the difference between developing a pattern and proving that it was a preseason fluke.

For those not attending the game tonight, you are more than welcome to hang out with us and chat! As usual, we will be here after the game as well with post-game analysis and takes.

Go Heels!