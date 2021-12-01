UNC vs. Michigan: How to watch

Tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Both teams will enter this game with a 4-2 record, and this will be the first time that the Wolverines have played a road game this season. This is an important game for both teams, as neither team so far has had the type of season that reflects their preseason rankings. Michigan goes into this one having lost to two unranked teams in Seton Hall and Arizona (both of whom are now ranked 25th and 11th respectively), and UNC was smacked down by #2 Purdue and #13 Tennessee.

It is really hard to tell where either team is truly at this season, though as followers of the Tar Heels, we at least know where some of the issues have laid. Sure, they lost two games in a row, but to very good teams. Defense is still a problem, but the offense more or less has been pretty good so far. As far as Michigan goes, they really haven’t played anybody outside of their two losses and their win against UNLV. The truth is likely that both teams are better than their records, but also worse than their preseason rankings. That makes this game a fascinating one.

If you’re unable to make it to the Dean Smith Center for this late Wednesday night matchup, here’s how you can watch/stream it live: