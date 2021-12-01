UNC vs. Michigan: Game Thread

After having eight games off from their win against UNC-Asheville, the Tar Heels are moments away from taking on the Michigan Wolverines. Things were pretty tense among Carolina fans going into the break, mostly due to the lack of urgency the Heels played with against Tennessee, and the turnover-heavy performance against UNC-A. The break for this team was much needed, though according to Hubert Davis, the team didn’t do a whole lot of on-the-court stuff this week. The time was mostly focused on getting to know each other better. It definitely seemed like this team hasn’t been...well...a team so far this season, at least as much of a team as we would come to expect. There are worst problems to fix in the middle of the season (shooting comes to mind), and we could see things start to turn around tonight. We will find out very soon.

The two biggest matchups to watch in tonight’s game are Eli Brooks vs. Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot vs. Hunter Dickenson. Eli Brooks has been playing as well as anybody would expect a senior point guard to play, and will be a headache to contain for 40 minutes. The same could be said about Caleb Love, though if there was one weakness that can be attacked, it’s his ball security. Expect Brooks to attack him all night long in hopes of making him cough up the ball. As far as Bacot and Dickenson goes, there’s not a whole lot to say other than they are two extremely talented centers that will make for an exciting head-to-head matchup. Staying out of foul trouble will really be the key for both players, but especially Bacot. The last thing the Heels need is for him to go to the bench quickly with two fouls in the first half, because Dickenson could easily handle anybody else UNC throws at him.

As always, we will be with y’all after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!