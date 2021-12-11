UNC vs. Elon: How to watch

After two solid wins last week, North Carolina got a bit of a break this week, but they’ll return to the court tonight. Tonight, the Elon Phoenix are in town for a non-conference matchup at the Dean Dome.

Elon come into this game at 2-7, ranked #268 in the country according to the KenPom ratings. Their two lone wins this season have come against non-Division I competition, and their losses against power conference competition have been by an average of 16.75 points. On paper, this is not a game the Tar Heels should have too much trouble with, but they have struggled with lower conference opposition a couple times so far this season.

If you’re not going to be in the arena for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch it.