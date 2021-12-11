UNC Basketball: Elon Game Thread

UNC basketball has been riding a high for the last three games. As bad as they looked in their loss to Tennessee, that’s how good they looked in their win over Michigan. The Tar Heels have two tune up games in front of them before a big test against UCLA on the 18th. Carolina will certainly be looking to build off the momentum they’ve built in the last several games to go into that game riding high.

Elon comes to Chapel Hill on a six-game losing streak after dropping their last game to High Point University. You would hope they wouldn’t present too much trouble for a team with postseason aspirations like UNC, but we’ve seen weird things happen all around college basketball so you can never be too sure. As much as we’d love for this to be a game to get guys like Kerwin Walton and Dawson Garcia right, the team will have to work to make that so and not get caught looking too far down the road.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!