Top 25: Week of 12/13

The men are still waiting to get back into the rankings, while the Tar Heel women have cracked the top 25.

By Matt Ferenchick
Elon v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Last week was a bit of a quite one in college basketball considering that it was exam week for UNC and other schools around the country. However, it was another week that inched us closer to the new year, and conference play getting into full swing. Before you know it, we’ll all be checking the various Bracketology projections and trying to figure out what seeds the UNC basketball teams might get.

Before that happens, let’s take a look at the last week in college basketball and see where things stand in the top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Baylor Bears (61 first place votes)
  2. Duke Blue Devils
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. UCLA Bruins
  5. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  6. Alabama Crimson Tide
  7. Kansas Jayhawks
  8. Arizona Wildcats
  9. Villanova Wildcats
  10. USC Trojans
  11. Iowa State Cyclones
  12. Michigan State Spartans
  13. Auburn Tigers
  14. Houston Cougars
  15. Ohio State Buckeyes
  16. Seton Hall Pirates
  17. Texas Longhorns
  18. Tennessee Volunteers
  19. LSU Tigers
  20. UConn Huskies
  21. Kentucky Wildcats
  22. Xavier Musketeers
  23. Colorado State Rams
  24. Arkansas Razorbacks
  25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Where is UNC?

After coming fairly close last week, and then beating Elon, it seemed like this might be the week that Carolina got back into the top 25, but that did not come to pass. Instead, the Heels are now the unofficial #27, 79 rankings points behind #25 Texas Tech.

Biggest Winners

There were now massive swings in the top 25, but there were a couple big gainers in the middle of the rankings. Michigan State and Seton Hall led the way, each moving up a week high seven spots, but USC, Iowa State, Ohio State, and LSU all moved up at six spots. Oh, and there’s a new #1, and it just to happens to be reigning national champion Baylor.

Biggest Losers

Purdue goes in this column after losing and making their first ever trip to #1 last just one week. Beyond that, Texas, Kentucky, and Arkansas all fell at least 10 spots from where they were last week.

Conference Breakdown

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #5 Gonzaga (8-2) vs. #25 Texas Tech (7-1) in Phoenix - Saturday at 1 PM ET on CBS
  • CBS Sports Classic: #4 UCLA (8-1) vs. North Carolina (7-2) in Las Vegas - Saturday at 3 PM ET on CBS
  • CBS Sports Classic: #15 Ohio State (8-2) vs. #21 Kentucky (7-2) in Las Vegas - Saturday at 5:15 PM ET on CBS

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
  2. NC State Wolfpack
  3. Stanford Cardinal
  4. Arizona Wildcats
  5. Baylor Bears
  6. Louisville Cardinals
  7. Tennessee Lady Vols
  8. UConn Huskies (tied with Tennessee)
  9. Maryland Terrapins
  10. Indiana Hoosiers
  11. Texas Longhorns
  12. Iowa State Cyclones
  13. Michigan Wolverines
  14. Iowa Hawkeyes
  15. Duke Blue Devils
  16. South Florida Bulls
  17. Georgia Bulldogs
  18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  19. Kentucky Wildcats
  20. BYU Cougars
  21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  22. LSU Tigers
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. Ohio State Buckeyes
  25. North Carolina Tar Heels

Where is UNC?

Oh hey look at that! After an undefeated start and a couple weeks of knocking at the door, the Tar Heels have finally cracked the top 25. It was quite close too, as they finished just one ranking point ahead of Oklahoma.

Biggest Winners

UNC may have finally gotten into the poll, but it was another ACC team who is the biggest winner of the week. After beating UConn, Georgia Tech jumped a week high eight spots and is up to #18.

Biggest Losers

The other side of that is the Huskies, who not only fell four spots, but will likely be without Paige Bueckers for a while, and might need to undergo surgery. In number of spots, the biggest fall of the week belongs to Oregon State, who went from #23 to near the bottom of the “others receiving votes.”

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 6
  • SEC: 6
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Big 12: 3
  • Pac-12: 2
  • ACC: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #17 Georgia (8-1) at #2 NC State (10-1) - Thursday at 6 PM ET on ACC Network
  • #3 Stanford (6-2) at #7 Tennessee (9-0) - Saturday at 5:15 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #7 UConn (6-2) vs. #6 Louisville (8-1) in Uncasville, CT - Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN

