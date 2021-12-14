UNC vs. Furman: How to Watch

A mid-major from South Carolina in mid-December?

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen this before, and did not like how it turned out.

After a sluggish start on Saturday night, UNC will look for more jump out of the gate tonight against Furman.

The Paladins already have a road victory versus an ACC opponent this season. That win over Louisville went to overtime, as did three other games this season.

Will Furman force some free basketball in Chapel Hill, or will Carolina taking care of business in securing a fifth-straight win?