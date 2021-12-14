UNC Basketball: Furman Game Thread

UNC basketball enters tonight’s game against Furman on a bit of a roll. They’ve played very well since the rough weekend where they lost to Purdue and Tennessee in back-to-back games. A big test in UCLA awaits them on Saturday, but they can’t look past Furman to get there. A win tonight would give the team a five-game winning streak heading into the CBS Sports Classic.

The Paladins are 7-3 on the season with a win over an ACC team under their belt already. Furman beat Louisville 80-72 back on November 12th. Their 83.9 points per game are good enough for 13th nationally, but they’ve been less successful on the boards, ranking 196th. Carolina has been proficient in that category to this point, which could spell trouble for Furman if they give the Tar Heels too many second chances.

