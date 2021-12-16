UNC Football Cleans Up on National Signing Day

If you’ve been following along with Carolina Football’s recruiting leading up to yesterday, you were on pins and needles waiting for the kids to make their selection official. Until the pen is on the paper, a verbal commitment isn’t worth the tweet that it’s posted with. It was setting up to be a big day for the Tar Heels, but as we all learned, surprises can happen.
There were no such surprises for Mack Brown and Carolina, though, as all the players the staff though would sign yesterday ended up signing. In case you’re the type who doesn’t follow recruiting and only want to know when someone is actually signed, well, let’s catch you up.
The Players
The moment someone’s signature was official, the Carolina Football Twitter account announced their arrival and gave you a look at what to expect from him. If you’d rather not scroll the feed, here they are in the order they were announced:
Will Hardy, S, Norcross, GA
ESPN: 3 star, #59 S, 77 score
24/7: 3 star, #37 S, 87.5 score
⬇️ @willhardy_5 pic.twitter.com/BKhDORJ9DE— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Marcus Allen, CB, Marietta, GA
ESPN: 4 star, ESPN 300, #23 CB, 82 score
24/7: 4 star, #32 CB, 90 score
Check the tape ‼️⬇️ @MarcusXAllen7 pic.twitter.com/LbqAan5L3j— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Justin Kanyuk, OT, Bethel Park, PA
ESPN: 3 Star, #86 OT, 77 Score
24/7: 3 Star, #99 OT, 85 Score
Run the tape ‼️⬇️ @KanyukJustin #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/hydRQvkbq3— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Malaki Hamrick, OLB, Shelby, NC
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #23 OLB, 81 Score
24/7: 4 Star, #15 Edge Rusher, 92 Score
Run the highlights ‼️ @MalakiHamrick #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/9TSZnxVn7D— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Omarion Hampton, RB, Clayton, NC
ESPN: 4 star, ESPN 300, #15 RB, 82 Score
24/7: 4 star, #12 RB, 94 Score
The tape doesn't lie ‼️⬇️ @OmarionHampton #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/XXP6viJ28K— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Bryson Jennings, DE, Midlothian, VA
ESPN: 3 Stars, #58 DE, 78 Score
24/7: 3 Stars, #31 Edge, 88 Score
Run the tape ‼️⬇️ @espn_Jennings18 #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/80b2sHNIbu— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Tychaun “Doc” Chapman, WR, Virginia Beach, VA
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #5 WR, 86 Score
24/7: 4 Star, #31 WR, 93 Score
See the speed we're getting with Doc ‼️⬇️ @ChapmanTychaun #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/WPGxEDrUuX— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Conner Harrell, QB-DT, Alabaster, AL
ESPN: 3 Star, #24 DT, 77 Score
24/7: 3 Star, #42 QB, 86 Score
Highlights for days ‼️⬇️ @connerharrell2 #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/5Y39m1FGEH— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Travis Shaw, DT, Greensboro, NC
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, # 3 DT, 88 Score
24/7: 5 Star, #2 DL, 99 Score
Him ‼️The tape doesn't lie ⬇️ @cheesy_Trav18— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
#TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/Dww1o3dQ06
Sebastian Cheeks, OLB, Evanston, IL
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #17 OLB, 83 Score
24/7: 4 Star, #12 LB, 94 Score
Run the tape ‼️ @SebastianCheeks #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/JgCs23RbpQ— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Andre Green, Jr, WR, Richmond, VA
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #11 WR, 84 Score
24/7: 4 Star, #8 WR, 97 Score
Tape does the talking ‼️⬇️ @DreGreeneJr #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/BJtmbsFBjI— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
George Pettaway, RB, Suffolk, VA
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #8 RB, 84 Score
24/7: 4 Star, #8 RB, 95 Score
Tape speaks for itself ‼️ @gpettaway2 #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/ZpC4GXolnL— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Trevyon Green, OG, Colonial Beach, VA
ESPN: 3 Star, #30 OG, 78 Score
24/7: 3 Star, #58 OT, 86 Score
Run the tape ‼️⬇️ @GreenTrevyon #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/pRBf8f9qOI— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Tayon Holloway, CB, Virginia Beach, VA
ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #29 CB, 81 Score
24/7: 4 Star, #24 CB, 92 Score
⬇️ @TayonHolloway #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/P8s2Avgo15— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Zach Rice, OT, Lynchburg, VA
ESPN: 5 star, ESPN 300, #3 OT, 90 Score
24/7: 5 star, #1 OT, 99 Score
@od_zach #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/q29CxR18vC— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Deuce Caldwell, OLB, Mauldin, SC
ESPN: 3 Star, #46 OLB, 78 Score
24/7: 3 Star, #82 LB, 86 Score
Tape says it all ‼️⬇️ @DeuceCaldwell #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/Oic2My9mrU— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
Beau Atkinson, DE, Raleigh, NC
ESPN: 3 Star, #53 DE, 78 Score
24/7: 3 Star, 90 Score
⬇️ @Beauatkinson9 #TarHeelTakeover | @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/wnjLgWGDxA— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 15, 2021
The Results
Per ESPN, Mack Brown and UNC managed to sign 10 ESPN 300 athletes, and no one in the total 17 signed was below a three star. They have this class ranked ninth($) for 2022. 24/7, meanwhile, had the Tar Heels with the eighth best class and with two five stars. Again, no one was rated below a five star.
What’s Next?
Carolina will start getting ready for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, played in two weeks, where most of the team is expected to play. Most of these signees are expected to be able to early enroll and be able to take part in Spring Practice. Meanwhile, the recruiting never ends as Brown and the staff start to dig deep into the transfer portal to fill spots that recruiting won’t take up. Expect a few more changes before the team gets together in March for the spring. We’ll keep on top of it for you.
