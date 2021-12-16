UNC Football Cleans Up on National Signing Day

If you’ve been following along with Carolina Football’s recruiting leading up to yesterday, you were on pins and needles waiting for the kids to make their selection official. Until the pen is on the paper, a verbal commitment isn’t worth the tweet that it’s posted with. It was setting up to be a big day for the Tar Heels, but as we all learned, surprises can happen.

There were no such surprises for Mack Brown and Carolina, though, as all the players the staff though would sign yesterday ended up signing. In case you’re the type who doesn’t follow recruiting and only want to know when someone is actually signed, well, let’s catch you up.

The Players

The moment someone’s signature was official, the Carolina Football Twitter account announced their arrival and gave you a look at what to expect from him. If you’d rather not scroll the feed, here they are in the order they were announced:

Will Hardy, S, Norcross, GA

ESPN: 3 star, #59 S, 77 score

24/7: 3 star, #37 S, 87.5 score

Marcus Allen, CB, Marietta, GA

ESPN: 4 star, ESPN 300, #23 CB, 82 score

24/7: 4 star, #32 CB, 90 score

Justin Kanyuk, OT, Bethel Park, PA

ESPN: 3 Star, #86 OT, 77 Score

24/7: 3 Star, #99 OT, 85 Score

Malaki Hamrick, OLB, Shelby, NC

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #23 OLB, 81 Score

24/7: 4 Star, #15 Edge Rusher, 92 Score

Omarion Hampton, RB, Clayton, NC

ESPN: 4 star, ESPN 300, #15 RB, 82 Score

24/7: 4 star, #12 RB, 94 Score

Bryson Jennings, DE, Midlothian, VA

ESPN: 3 Stars, #58 DE, 78 Score

24/7: 3 Stars, #31 Edge, 88 Score

Tychaun “Doc” Chapman, WR, Virginia Beach, VA

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #5 WR, 86 Score

24/7: 4 Star, #31 WR, 93 Score

Conner Harrell, QB-DT, Alabaster, AL

ESPN: 3 Star, #24 DT, 77 Score

24/7: 3 Star, #42 QB, 86 Score

Travis Shaw, DT, Greensboro, NC

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, # 3 DT, 88 Score

24/7: 5 Star, #2 DL, 99 Score

Sebastian Cheeks, OLB, Evanston, IL

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #17 OLB, 83 Score

24/7: 4 Star, #12 LB, 94 Score

Andre Green, Jr, WR, Richmond, VA

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #11 WR, 84 Score

24/7: 4 Star, #8 WR, 97 Score

George Pettaway, RB, Suffolk, VA

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #8 RB, 84 Score

24/7: 4 Star, #8 RB, 95 Score

Trevyon Green, OG, Colonial Beach, VA

ESPN: 3 Star, #30 OG, 78 Score

24/7: 3 Star, #58 OT, 86 Score

Tayon Holloway, CB, Virginia Beach, VA

ESPN: 4 Star, ESPN 300, #29 CB, 81 Score

24/7: 4 Star, #24 CB, 92 Score

Zach Rice, OT, Lynchburg, VA

ESPN: 5 star, ESPN 300, #3 OT, 90 Score

24/7: 5 star, #1 OT, 99 Score

Deuce Caldwell, OLB, Mauldin, SC

ESPN: 3 Star, #46 OLB, 78 Score

24/7: 3 Star, #82 LB, 86 Score

Beau Atkinson, DE, Raleigh, NC

ESPN: 3 Star, #53 DE, 78 Score

24/7: 3 Star, 90 Score

The Results

Per ESPN, Mack Brown and UNC managed to sign 10 ESPN 300 athletes, and no one in the total 17 signed was below a three star. They have this class ranked ninth($) for 2022. 24/7, meanwhile, had the Tar Heels with the eighth best class and with two five stars. Again, no one was rated below a five star.

What’s Next?

Carolina will start getting ready for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, played in two weeks, where most of the team is expected to play. Most of these signees are expected to be able to early enroll and be able to take part in Spring Practice. Meanwhile, the recruiting never ends as Brown and the staff start to dig deep into the transfer portal to fill spots that recruiting won’t take up. Expect a few more changes before the team gets together in March for the spring. We’ll keep on top of it for you.