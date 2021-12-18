UNC vs Kentucky: How to watch

These times we’re currently living in means having to adjust plans on the fly, and that’s certainly the case with UNC’s trip to Las Vegas for the CBS Sports Classic. Up until Wednesday, there was no reason to believe that the Tar Heels wouldn’t be facing UCLA later on today. The dominoes seemingly fell in a hurry, even though the announcement took a while to be official, and now Carolina will be taking on Kentucky instead.

The Heels are riding a five-game win streak heading into today’s tilt with the Wildcats. Kentucky, on the other hand, dropped their last game in a puzzling loss to Notre Dame. The game presents a great chance for Hubert Davis’ team to pick up a quality win before ACC play begins on the 29th. UNC has been very good on the defensive glass this season, but Kentucky has been just as good on the offensive glass. One of these is going to have to give way today, and hopefully it’s not the one that favors the guys in light blue.