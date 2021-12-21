UNC vs. Appalachian State: How to watch

So Saturday wasn’t great.

Last time out, North Carolina put in by far their worst effort of the season in their 98-69 loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas. It’s going to take a while to get that performance out of people’s heads, but they can start that journey tonight against Appalachian State.

Tonight, the Mountaineers are coming to Chapel Hill for a non-conference matchup. App State’s most recent outing was a trip to Duke, where they were handled fairly easily, 92-67. They’ve also taken a loss to the Furman team UNC recently defeated. App is 6-6, with three of their wins coming against non-Division I teams.

If you’re not going to be in the arena for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.