Top 25: Week of 12/20

Let’s check in on the top 25 rankings after last week’s basketball action.

By Matt Ferenchick
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 18 CBS Sports Classic - North Carolina v Kentucky Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last week, we saw COVID wreck some havoc on the schedule, leading to the postponement or cancellation of a couple games. The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team had it’s expected game against UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic turned into one against Kentucky, that did not go well. The women were supposed to play Jacksonville and Boston College, but the first of those games didn’t end up happening.

Ahead of a planned quiet week ahead, let’s take a look at where the Top 25 rankings stand now.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Baylor Bears (60 first place votes)
  2. Duke Blue Devils
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  5. UCLA Bruins
  6. Arizona Wildcats (1)
  7. Kanas Jayhawks
  8. USC Trojans
  9. Iowa State Cyclones
  10. Alabama Crimson Tide
  11. Michigan State Spartans
  12. Auburn Tigers
  13. Houston Cougars
  14. Ohio State Buckeyes
  15. Seton Hall Pirates
  16. Texas Longhorns
  17. LSU Tigers
  18. Xavier Musketeers
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. Kentucky Wildcats
  21. Colorado State Rams
  22. Providence Friars
  23. Villanova Wildcats
  24. Wisconsin Badgers
  25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Where is UNC?

Last week, the Heels weren’t too far away from the top 25, and probably would have gotten back in if they had won at the CBS Sports Classic. Well, that did not happen, and it’s probably going to take a couple more winning weeks to get there. UNC still got a couple votes, but they’re now a ways back of #25 Texas Tech.

Biggest Winners

Not a ton of big gainers this week, but two teams led the way by moving up four spots, and they’re both Big East teams. Xavier at #18 and Providence at #22 had the biggest moves up of the week.

Biggest Losers

On the other side, it was another Big East team that took the biggest fall of the week. Villanova dropped 14 spots after getting blown out by Baylor and Creighton in back-to-back games. A real shame, I say with no sarcasm whatsoever.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big 12: 5
  • SEC: 5
  • Big East: 4
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Pac-12: 3
  • AAC: 1
  • ACC: 1
  • Mountain West: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #18 Xavier (11-1, 1-0 Big East) at #23 Villanova (7-4, 0-1 Big East) - Tonight at 7 PM ET on FS1
  • #6 Arizona (11-0) at #19 Tennessee (8-2) - Wednesday at 7 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Virginia Tech (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at #2 Duke (10-1, 0-0 ACC) - Wednesday at 9 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (29 first place votes)
  2. Stanford Cardinal
  3. Louisville Cardinals
  4. Arizona Wildcats
  5. NC State Wolfpack
  6. Maryland Terrapins
  7. Tennessee Volunteers
  8. Indiana Hoosiers
  9. Michigan Wolverines
  10. Baylor Bears
  11. UConn Huskies
  12. Texas Longhorns
  13. Iowa State Cyclones
  14. Georgia Bulldogs (tied with Iowa State)
  15. Iowa Hawkeyes
  16. Duke Blue Devils
  17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  18. South Florida Bulls
  19. BYU Cougars
  20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  21. LSU Tigers
  22. Kentucky Wildcats
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. Ohio State Buckeyes
  25. North Carolina Tar Heels

Where is UNC?

After a week that featured a win over Boston College to open the conference season, the Heels stayed exactly where they were last week at #25.

Biggest Winners

It wasn’t a massive week in terms of changes as no teams entered or exited from last week’s poll. However, the biggest jumps of the week belong Michigan and Georgia, who each moved up four spots.

Biggest Losers

The biggest fall this week was Baylor. The Bears dropped four spots thanks to a loss to the aforementioned Michigan team last week.

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 6
  • SEC: 6
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Big 12: 3
  • Pac-12: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #21 LSU (9-1) vs. Texas Tech (7-2) in West Palm Beach, FL - Tonight at 3:30 PM ET
  • #2 Stanford (8-2) at #1 South Carolina (11-0) - Tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #20 Notre Dame (10-2) at DePaul (11-2) - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET

