UNC Basketball: Appalachian State Game Thread

Saturday’s loss to Kentucky was brutal in every way imaginable, but the best thing that UNC can do now is turn the page. The last time the Tar Heels got embarrassed this season —admittedly not as bad as it was Saturday — they used the disappointment as an opportunity to get better and put together their five-game win streak. Can they do something similar this time?

Appalachian State is the final non-conference game on the schedule before the Tar Heels take on Virginia Tech after Christmas. In years past, games like this following a bad loss involved a lot of frustration being taken out on the opponent. I think we could probably all use a game like that tonight just to feel better about things heading into the break.

The Mountaineers are an even 6-6 on the season having lost their last game to Duke. If you want a sad statistic, the final score of that game was eerily close to the deficit Carolina lost by on Saturday. So that’s a thing.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!