Top 25: Week of 12/27

Christmas week is always a bit of a quiet one in college basketball, with football bowl games taking center stage and teams preparing for the conference season to ramp up. However this year’s was especially quiet with COVID throwing a wrench in many team’s schedules.
It appears UNC will be affected this coming week, with the Virginia Tech game off and, at least at time of writing, the Boston College one on uneasy ground.
There was some games last week, and there were a couple results that shook things up. So as that dust settles, let’s take a look at the new AP Poll rankings for this week.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Baylor Bears (61 first place votes)
- Duke Blue Devils
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- UCLA Bruins
- Kansas Jayhawks
- USC Trojans
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arizona Wildcats
- Michigan State Spartans
- Auburn Tigers
- Houston Cougars
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Seton Hall Pirates
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Colorado State Rams
- Providence Friars
- Villanova Wildcats
- Xavier Musketeers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
Where is UNC?
It was mildly surprising that the Tar Heels got any votes after the Kentucky disaster, but they still got a couple. However, they don’t anymore. UNC has fallen from the “others receiving votes” in this week’s poll, despite last week’s win over Appalachian State.
Biggest Winners
There are no new teams in the poll this week, so the biggest winner of the week is probably Tennessee. The Volunteers picked up a win over Arizona last week, when the Wildcats were the only non-Baylor team who received a first place vote.
Biggest Losers
Another SEC team gets this distinction after Alabama moved down a week high nine spots. The Crimson Tide have one of the weirder résumés in the country, picking up wins over Gonzaga and Houston. On the other hand, they’ve since taken losses to Memphis and now Davidson, who they lost to last week.
Conference Breakdown
- Big 12: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big East: 4
- Big Ten: 4
- Pac-12: 3
- AAC: 1
- ACC: 1
- Mountain West: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week.....Hopefully
- #16 LSU (12-0) at #11 Auburn (11-1) - Wednesday at 7 PM ET on ESPNU
- #1 Baylor (11-0) at #8 Iowa State (12-0) - Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPNU
- #24 Wisconsin (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at #3 Purdue (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) - Monday at 7 PM ET on Big Ten Network
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
- Stanford Cardinal
- Louisville Cardinals
- Arizona Wildcats
- NC State Wolfpack
- Maryland Terrapins
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Baylor Bears
- UConn Huskies
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Lady Bulldogs
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Duke Blue Devils
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- BYU Cougars
- LSU Tigers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- South Florida Bulls
- Texas A&M Aggies
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Ohio State Buckeyes
Where is UNC?
Last week saw the Heels play just one game, a fairly easy win over Alabama State. Thanks to that win, Carolina is up a spot from last week, moving to #24 in the rankings.
Biggest Winners
Like the men’s poll, the 25 in this weeks rankings are the same with no team moving in or out. The biggest jump of the week belonged to Notre Dame, who moved up three spots thanks to a win over DePaul.
Biggest Losers
The biggest lose of the week is Iowa, who feel a week high six spots thanks to a loss to IUPUI. They’re probably lucky that they’re still in at all.
Conference Breakdown
- ACC: 6
- SEC: 6
- Big Ten: 5
- Big 12: 3
- Pac-12: 2
- AAC: 1
- Big East: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week...Hopefully
- #19 LSU (11-1) at #13 Georgia (11-1) - Thursday at 7 PM ET on SEC Network+
- #3 Louisville (10-1, 0-0 ACC) at #16 Georgia Tech (10-2, 1-0 ACC) - Sunday at 12 PM ET on ACC Netowork
- #6 Maryland (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at #8 Indiana (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) - Sunday at 3 PM ET on ESPN2
