 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Top 25: Week of 12/27

Not a ton of changes in this week rankings.

By Matt Ferenchick
/ new
Appalachian State v North Carolina Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images

Christmas week is always a bit of a quiet one in college basketball, with football bowl games taking center stage and teams preparing for the conference season to ramp up. However this year’s was especially quiet with COVID throwing a wrench in many team’s schedules.

It appears UNC will be affected this coming week, with the Virginia Tech game off and, at least at time of writing, the Boston College one on uneasy ground.

There was some games last week, and there were a couple results that shook things up. So as that dust settles, let’s take a look at the new AP Poll rankings for this week.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Baylor Bears (61 first place votes)
  2. Duke Blue Devils
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  5. UCLA Bruins
  6. Kansas Jayhawks
  7. USC Trojans
  8. Iowa State Cyclones
  9. Arizona Wildcats
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Auburn Tigers
  12. Houston Cougars
  13. Ohio State Buckeyes
  14. Tennessee Volunteers
  15. Seton Hall Pirates
  16. LSU Tigers
  17. Texas Longhorns
  18. Kentucky Wildcats
  19. Alabama Crimson Tide
  20. Colorado State Rams
  21. Providence Friars
  22. Villanova Wildcats
  23. Xavier Musketeers
  24. Wisconsin Badgers
  25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Where is UNC?

It was mildly surprising that the Tar Heels got any votes after the Kentucky disaster, but they still got a couple. However, they don’t anymore. UNC has fallen from the “others receiving votes” in this week’s poll, despite last week’s win over Appalachian State.

Biggest Winners

There are no new teams in the poll this week, so the biggest winner of the week is probably Tennessee. The Volunteers picked up a win over Arizona last week, when the Wildcats were the only non-Baylor team who received a first place vote.

Biggest Losers

Another SEC team gets this distinction after Alabama moved down a week high nine spots. The Crimson Tide have one of the weirder résumés in the country, picking up wins over Gonzaga and Houston. On the other hand, they’ve since taken losses to Memphis and now Davidson, who they lost to last week.

Conference Breakdown

Marquee Matchups This Week.....Hopefully

  • #16 LSU (12-0) at #11 Auburn (11-1) - Wednesday at 7 PM ET on ESPNU
  • #1 Baylor (11-0) at #8 Iowa State (12-0) - Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPNU
  • #24 Wisconsin (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at #3 Purdue (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) - Monday at 7 PM ET on Big Ten Network

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
  2. Stanford Cardinal
  3. Louisville Cardinals
  4. Arizona Wildcats
  5. NC State Wolfpack
  6. Maryland Terrapins
  7. Tennessee Lady Volunteers
  8. Indiana Hoosiers
  9. Michigan Wolverines
  10. Baylor Bears
  11. UConn Huskies
  12. Texas Longhorns
  13. Georgia Lady Bulldogs
  14. Iowa State Cyclones
  15. Duke Blue Devils
  16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  18. BYU Cougars
  19. LSU Tigers
  20. Kentucky Wildcats
  21. Iowa Hawkeyes
  22. South Florida Bulls
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. North Carolina Tar Heels
  25. Ohio State Buckeyes

Where is UNC?

Last week saw the Heels play just one game, a fairly easy win over Alabama State. Thanks to that win, Carolina is up a spot from last week, moving to #24 in the rankings.

Biggest Winners

Like the men’s poll, the 25 in this weeks rankings are the same with no team moving in or out. The biggest jump of the week belonged to Notre Dame, who moved up three spots thanks to a win over DePaul.

Biggest Losers

The biggest lose of the week is Iowa, who feel a week high six spots thanks to a loss to IUPUI. They’re probably lucky that they’re still in at all.

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 6
  • SEC: 6
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Big 12: 3
  • Pac-12: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week...Hopefully

  • #19 LSU (11-1) at #13 Georgia (11-1) - Thursday at 7 PM ET on SEC Network+
  • #3 Louisville (10-1, 0-0 ACC) at #16 Georgia Tech (10-2, 1-0 ACC) - Sunday at 12 PM ET on ACC Netowork
  • #6 Maryland (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at #8 Indiana (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) - Sunday at 3 PM ET on ESPN2

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...