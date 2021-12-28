Top 25: Week of 12/27

Christmas week is always a bit of a quiet one in college basketball, with football bowl games taking center stage and teams preparing for the conference season to ramp up. However this year’s was especially quiet with COVID throwing a wrench in many team’s schedules.

It appears UNC will be affected this coming week, with the Virginia Tech game off and, at least at time of writing, the Boston College one on uneasy ground.

There was some games last week, and there were a couple results that shook things up. So as that dust settles, let’s take a look at the new AP Poll rankings for this week.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

It was mildly surprising that the Tar Heels got any votes after the Kentucky disaster, but they still got a couple. However, they don’t anymore. UNC has fallen from the “others receiving votes” in this week’s poll, despite last week’s win over Appalachian State.

Biggest Winners

There are no new teams in the poll this week, so the biggest winner of the week is probably Tennessee. The Volunteers picked up a win over Arizona last week, when the Wildcats were the only non-Baylor team who received a first place vote.

Biggest Losers

Another SEC team gets this distinction after Alabama moved down a week high nine spots. The Crimson Tide have one of the weirder résumés in the country, picking up wins over Gonzaga and Houston. On the other hand, they’ve since taken losses to Memphis and now Davidson, who they lost to last week.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

SEC: 5

Big East: 4

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week.....Hopefully

#16 LSU (12-0) at #11 Auburn (11-1) - Wednesday at 7 PM ET on ESPNU

#1 Baylor (11-0) at #8 Iowa State (12-0) - Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPNU

#24 Wisconsin (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at #3 Purdue (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) - Monday at 7 PM ET on Big Ten Network

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Last week saw the Heels play just one game, a fairly easy win over Alabama State. Thanks to that win, Carolina is up a spot from last week, moving to #24 in the rankings.

Biggest Winners

Like the men’s poll, the 25 in this weeks rankings are the same with no team moving in or out. The biggest jump of the week belonged to Notre Dame, who moved up three spots thanks to a win over DePaul.

Biggest Losers

The biggest lose of the week is Iowa, who feel a week high six spots thanks to a loss to IUPUI. They’re probably lucky that they’re still in at all.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

SEC: 6

Big Ten: 5

Big 12: 3

Pac-12: 2

AAC: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week...Hopefully