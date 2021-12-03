UNC Football: Beau Corrales and Eugene Asante Enter the Transfer Portal

Yesterday morning, news came over the social media feeds of senior wide receiver Beau Corrales and junior linebacker Eugene Asante that both players would be entering the transfer portal after this season. Via messages posted on Twitter and Instagram respectively, Corrales and Asante each thanked Coach Brown and other members of the staff for the opportunity to play at the University of North Carolina before announcing their intention to play for another team next season.

Beau Corrales, the injury-plagued senior, will be grad transferring out of Chapel Hill and taking with him 80 career catches for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns. The move makes sense for Corrales; instead of trying to build a rapport with a new quarterback in a final season coming back from injury, the transfer portal will allow Corrales to land in a place with a more established quarterback and make the most of his last season of eligibility.

The junior linebacker Asante appeared in seven games this year, tallying 23 total tackles on the season with a season-high 7 in the disappointing season opening loss against Virginia Tech before largely disappearing from the box score. It makes sense for a player as talented as Asante to look elsewhere, especially if snaps were becoming more and more scarce with the emergence of Cedric Gray as the leading tackler on the team from the linebacker position.

While it’s never good to lose players as talented as Corrales and Asante, it doesn’t seem to be unexpected, and nor does there seem to be any bad blood between the team and the two former Tar Heels. As discussed on the post about previous departures, it appears that Coach Brown and the staff are prepared for these losses. While the depth chart is admittedly thin at receiver with the already-known departures of Emery Simmons and Khafre Brown, the blow of losing Corrales is lessened seeing as he hadn’t played a snap this year. Asante’s production, similarly, was definitely a positive but shouldn’t be impossible to replicate next season with a strong freshman class and the continued growth of players like the aforementioned Cedric Gray.

Please join us here at Tar Heel Blog in thanking Beau Corrales and Eugene Asante for representing Carolina for the past few years, and wish them the absolute best on the next stage of their journeys!