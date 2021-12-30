UNC vs. South Carolina: How to Watch

It’s been quite a season for the Tar Heels, but they have finally reached the final game of the season. The Heels will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl with the ultimate goal of ending the season on a high note after having such high expectations at the beginning of the season. It goes without saying that things didn’t go quite as planned, but hey, we’re all better people for the experience, right? RIGHT?!

Anyways, a good ol’ battle between the north and south states is something that we haven’t experienced in a little while, and it should be a fun one. It’s not every day that these two teams get to play in Charlotte, which is a pretty sweet setup for both fan bases. These two teams could’ve landed out in California somewhere, which would’ve been quite the struggle if one of the teams came down with COVID and the other team won a trophy by default. Participation trophies are never fun, especially when you literally did nothing to win it.

Alright, I think I got all of my sarcasm out of my system for the 2021 calendar year. Here’s how you can watch UNC and SCAR duke it out (no pun intended this time, I promise):