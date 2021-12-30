UNC vs. South Carolina: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Both teams have had pretty middle-of-the-road seasons, but truly the team that sticks out the most in this matchup is the. Tar Heels. The sky-high expectations of this team at the beginning of the season came crashing down with a speed unlike any of us have ever seen. The cold hard truth is that our expectations weren’t realistic, even if we thought they were at the time, but all and all things could’ve went a lot worse. I’m sure we all have our major takeaways, but for me I think the biggest thing is that both the offensive and defensive lines need to be rebuilt during this offseason, or we may be doomed to repeat this season in 2022. Is reality way more complicated than that? Of course, but that alone is a good start.

I digress, if the Heels win this game, it will be their third season in a row finishing above .500, and the second bowl win in three years. The former doesn’t sound like much of an achievement, but the latter is a decent step in the direction that Mack Brown wants to take this program. Vegas seems to believe that the Heels have a good chance of pulling it off, as they are favored by 10 points going into the game according to DraftKings. Will Sam Howell and the rest of the team have enough left in the tank to actually pull it off, though? We will find out soon enough.

As always, we will be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!