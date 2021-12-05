UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch

While there are still some non-conference games left to be played, today marks the opening of conference play for North Carolina in the 2021-22 basketball season, and the first ACC game in the Hubert Davis era.

Today, the Heels will head to Atlanta to play a Georgia Tech team that has given them some issues in recent years. The Yellow Jackets have won the last two meetings over the last two seasons, both coming in wildly frustrating performances from UNC. Even the 2016-17 national championship winning team had trouble in Atlanta, losing a fairly infamous New Year’s Eve game.

This year’s Georgia Tech team has gotten off to a 5-2 start. One of those losses, Wisconsin, is very understandable. The other, Miami (Ohio), is a bit less so. Tech also had a close call against Georgia Southern, needing a big second half to rally after trailing by 12 at halftime.

If you’re not in Atlanta today to see the action live, here’s all the information you need to know about how to catch today’s action.

Time: 3 PM ET

3 PM ET Location: McCamish Pavilion - Atlanta, GA

McCamish Pavilion - Atlanta, GA TV: ESPN2 with Doug Sherman and Corey Alexander on the call

ESPN2 with Doug Sherman and Corey Alexander on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network ( list of affiliates ) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app . On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 193.

Tar Heel Sports Network ( ) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through and the . On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 193. Streaming: The ESPN2 broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app on all your various devices.

The ESPN2 broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app on all your various devices. Line: N/A

Go Heels!