 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Top 25: Week of 12/6

After a successful week for both UNC basketball teams, let’s check in on the top 25.

By Matt Ferenchick
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 05 North Carolina at Georgia Tech Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With many school nearing the end of semesters and final exams, we’re about to enter a bit of a “calm before the storm” period in college basketball. However, we are coming off a bit of a busy week.

Last week was featured the ACC-Big 12 Challenge, which saw two conference compete in several high profile matchups. Both North Carolina teams won their matchups, with the men crushing Michigan and the women picking up road win at Minnesota. Beyond that, there were several notable upsets across college basketball, and we have some decently big changes in the rankings. Let’s check in on them now that dust has settled.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Purdue Boilermakers (61 first place votes)
  2. Baylor Bears
  3. Duke Blue Devils
  4. UCLA Bruins
  5. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  6. Villanova Wildcats
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Kansas Jayhawks
  9. Alabama Crimson Tide
  10. Kentucky Wildcats
  11. Arizona Wildcats
  12. Arkansas Razorbacks
  13. Tennessee Volunteers
  14. Houston Cougars
  15. UConn Huskies
  16. USC Trojans
  17. Iowa State Hawkeyes
  18. Auburn Tigers
  19. Michigan State Spartans
  20. Florida Gators
  21. Ohio State Buckeyes
  22. Wisconsin Badgers
  23. Seton Hall Pirates
  24. BYU Cougars
  25. LSU Tigers

Where is UNC?

After a 2-0 week featuring two 17+ final margins, there was a non-zero chance that the Tar Heels could’ve snuck back into the top 25. That didn’t happen, but they’re way closer now. UNC is now the unofficial #29, 80 ranking points back of LSU.

Biggest Winners

Other teams had bigger jumps, but the biggest winner of the week is definitely Purdue. After moving to 8-0 with wins over Florida State and Iowa and losses elsewhere, the Boilermakers moved up to #1 in the rankings. This is the first time in program history that they’ve been ranked first in the country in the AP Poll.

Biggest Losers

BYU had gotten off to an impressive start to the season, winning their first six games, including a 32-point win over then #12 Oregon. However last week, they took a loss to Utah....Valley University. Somehow that wasn’t enough to completely take them out of the rankings, but they did drop 12 spots as a result.

Conference Breakdown

  • SEC: 7
  • Big 12: 4
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Big East: 3
  • Pac-12: 3
  • WCC: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • ACC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #7 Texas (6-1) at #23 Seton Hall (7-1) - Thursday at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1
  • #14 Houston (7-1) at #9 Alabama (7-1) - Saturday at 10 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #6 Villanova (6-2) at #2 Baylor (8-0) - Sunday at 3 PM ET on ABC

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
  2. NC State Wolfpack
  3. UConn Huskies
  4. Stanford Cardinal
  5. Baylor Bears
  6. Arizona Wildcats
  7. Louisville Cardinals
  8. Maryland Terrapins
  9. Tennessee Lady Vols
  10. Indiana Hoosiers
  11. Texas Longhorns
  12. Iowa Hawkeyes
  13. Michigan Wolverines
  14. Kentucky Wildcats
  15. Iowa State Cyclones
  16. BYU Cougars
  17. South Florida Bulls
  18. Texas A&M Aggies
  19. Duke Blue Devils
  20. Ohio State Buckeyes
  21. Georgia Bulldogs
  22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  23. Oregon State Beavers
  24. LSU Tigers
  25. Colorado Buffaloes

Where is UNC?

The Heels have been slowly working their way up the “others receiving votes” thanks to their undefeated start, and they gained more ground this week. After a road win at Minnesota and a demolition of James Madison, UNC is the unofficial #29, 20 ranking points back of Colorado.

Biggest Winners

Some team from Durham moved up seven spots after winning a ACC-Big Ten Challenge game over Iowa. Moving on...

Biggest Losers

Oregon had the biggest fall of the week dropping from #18 all the way to completely out of the poll. The Ducks have three losses on the season. Two, South Carolina and South Florida, are understandable, the latest one to UC Davis is less so.

Conference Breakdown

  • SEC: 6
  • Big Ten: 5
  • ACC: 4
  • Pac-12: 4
  • Big 12: 3
  • AAC: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #12 Iowa (5-1) at #15 Iowa State (8-1) - Wednesday at 7 PM ET on ESPNU
  • #14 Kentucky (6-1) at #7 Louisville (7-1) - Sunday at 1 PM ET on ESPN
  • #8 Maryland (8-2) at #1 South Carolina (9-0) - Sunday at 3 PM ET on ESPN

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...