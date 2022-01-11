Top 25: Week of 1/10

It was a less than ideal week for UNC basketball, with both teams taking losses. The men took a bad loss at Notre Dame, while the women lost to highly ranked NC State, but did so by 27 points.

Elsewhere in college basketball, some team from Durham took a loss, while teams near the top of both top 25s took some losses. Now that another week is in the books, let’s check on where things stand in the newest top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Good news is that two of the Heels’ last three games were blowout wins. Bad news is the other is the Notre Dame loss. As a result, the Tar Heels are still not even receiving votes, never mind cracking the top 25.

Biggest Winners

Led by one of the nation’s leading scorers in Johnny Davis, Wisconsin had a big week that saw them move up a week high 10 spots. Thanks to wins over previously #3 Purdue, Iowa, and Maryland, the Badgers are up all the way at #13.

Biggest Losers

Alabama’s very weird season, which includes wins over Gonzaga and Houston and losses to Iona and Davidson, continued last week when they lost to Missouri. As a result, the Tide dropped nine spots, falling to #24. Also, Duke dropped six spots, which I bring up for no particular reason.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 5

Big East: 4

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#19 Texas Tech (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) at #1 Baylor (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) - Tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN2

#4 Auburn (14-1, 3-0 SEC) at #24 Alabama (11-4, 2-1 SEC) - Tonight at 9 PM ET on ESPN

#16 Ohio State (10-3. 4-1 Big Ten) at #13 Wisconsin (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) - Thursday at 7 PM ET on ESPN3

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Heels took their first loss of the season at NC State this week, but they did end up hanging on to a top 25 spot. Carolina fell two places to #21.

Biggest Winners

Coming in right below UNC was a newcomer this week and the biggest winner of the week: Colorado. The Buffaloes had a four spot increase as they improved to 13-0 by opening their conference season with wins over USC and UCLA.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s two spot fall was one of the bigger one of the week, but the biggest belongs to Texas. The Longhorns dropped four spots after taking a home loss to unranked Texas Tech.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

Big 12: 5

SEC: 5

Big Ten: 3

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week