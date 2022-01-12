UNC Basketball: Virginia Tech is back on the schedule

Yesterday, UNC basketball announced the re-scheduling of the Virginia Tech home game for Monday, 24 January.

COVID in the Virginia Tech program caused the initial schedule delay. The Hokies were set to visit Chapel Hill on 29 December. With that date vacant, the Tar Heels had an extended lay off, last playing App State at home on 21 December, then not playing again until a road game at Boston College on 2 January.

The rescheduled date is probably fair on either side as they will both consider themselves unlucky.

When the ACC schedules first came out, Virginia Tech should have been thrilled to visit Chapel Hill after exams when most students would be home on break. Now, class is in session, and the Dean Dome will rocking.

Carolina will need to eat their Wheaties and drink extra Gatorade, because the make-up game was inserted into a stretch in the schedule that has the Heels playing in Winston-Salem on a Saturday night, home to Virginia Tech the following Monday night, then hosting Boston College on Wednesday night. No rest for the weary.

With Covid spreading at record rates, Hubert Davis and crew will have to ensure they are taking every precaution not to get sick, as depth during this period will be absolutely crucial. It will be interesting to see if or how Davis changes his substitution patterns to try and save legs. Based on the previous Boston College beat down, he may be able to squeeze more juice against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, especially if Dawson Garcia and Kerwin Walton are back to full strength.

For those fans with tickets to the original 29 December Virginia Tech game, your tickets are still good and can be redeemed at the gate.