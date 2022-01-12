 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot is the ACC Player of the Week

After having fun on Saturday, the ACC bestows the honor on the big man.

By Al Hood
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When your team only goes 1-1 on the week, you had better have a really good pair of games to deserve the honor of being the ACC Player of the Week.

I’d say Armando Bacot’s week qualifies:

A common complaint about the result from South Bend was that the Tar Heels didn’t let Bacot touch the ball more in the second half, and the junior later stated that some of that was on him, that he should have done a better job in the second half to demand the ball and get free to the point where the ball was passed to him.

This is after scoring 21 points and getting 17 rebounds.

He responded on Saturday by scoring 29 points and getting 22 rebounds.

It was the capper of a fun week for Bacot, as not only did he rack up the points and put himself on full display, he got the “94 Feet” Treatment with Jay Bilas during the game against Virginia

In case anyone was wondering if Bacot had fun on the floor finally beating the Wahoos, he answered that with a simple tweet after the game.

The combo of that tweet and the TV segment where it was revealed that there was a “Mondo Burger” at a local restaurant had me wondering if I needed that in my diet:

In the reminder that the people will actually read these tweets when you mention them, Bacot was nice enough to give an answer:

And so there you go. If you want to try your luck at a burger named after who could house it easily while it makes you sweat, it appears that it’s over at Town Hall Burger. I didn’t see it on the menu, but I’m guessing that if you ask they’ll make it. Just watch the video with Bilas to see what comes on it.

Congrats on Player of the Week, Armando! Here’s hoping there are many more coming this season.

