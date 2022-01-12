UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot is the ACC Player of the Week

When your team only goes 1-1 on the week, you had better have a really good pair of games to deserve the honor of being the ACC Player of the Week.

I’d say Armando Bacot’s week qualifies:

#ACCMBB Player of the Week ⬇️@UNC_Basketball: ARMANDOOO BACOT.



Last week against Virginia and Notre Dame:

: Avg. 25.0 points per game

: Avg. 19.5 rebounds per game



— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 10, 2022

A common complaint about the result from South Bend was that the Tar Heels didn’t let Bacot touch the ball more in the second half, and the junior later stated that some of that was on him, that he should have done a better job in the second half to demand the ball and get free to the point where the ball was passed to him.

This is after scoring 21 points and getting 17 rebounds.

He responded on Saturday by scoring 29 points and getting 22 rebounds.

It was the capper of a fun week for Bacot, as not only did he rack up the points and put himself on full display, he got the “94 Feet” Treatment with Jay Bilas during the game against Virginia

In case anyone was wondering if Bacot had fun on the floor finally beating the Wahoos, he answered that with a simple tweet after the game.

Today was fun — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) January 8, 2022

The combo of that tweet and the TV segment where it was revealed that there was a “Mondo Burger” at a local restaurant had me wondering if I needed that in my diet:

Anyone know where that Mondo burger is at in Chapel Hill? Have a sudden need to get one. https://t.co/nM1z6hoim6 — Al Hood (@albhood) January 8, 2022

In the reminder that the people will actually read these tweets when you mention them, Bacot was nice enough to give an answer:

Town hall locations https://t.co/xwSpoEOzMQ — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) January 9, 2022

And so there you go. If you want to try your luck at a burger named after who could house it easily while it makes you sweat, it appears that it’s over at Town Hall Burger. I didn’t see it on the menu, but I’m guessing that if you ask they’ll make it. Just watch the video with Bilas to see what comes on it.

Congrats on Player of the Week, Armando! Here’s hoping there are many more coming this season.