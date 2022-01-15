UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

With a great win at Boston College, a disappointing loss at Notre Dame, and an important streak-snapping win versus Virginia, the North Carolina Tar Heels must find a way to jump off their roller coaster of ACC play this January.

A week off allows Carolina to get a bit healthier. Dawson Garcia and Kerwin Walton will suit up versus Georgia Tech on Saturday.

A concern for the Tar Heels is if Armando Bacot’s hot hand cooled off during the week break. If the big guy can pick up where he left off last week, he will solidify his position has a top candidate for ACC Player of the Year.

But there is a bigger focus on the team goals of this team with a 3-1 ACC record.

UNC and three other teams have just one loss during the league schedule. Needless to say, it is essential for the Tar Heels to take the season sweep against the Yellow Jackets Saturday night, especially with Miami looming next Tuesday.

Here’s how to check out Carolina as they look to keep up the pace in conference play: