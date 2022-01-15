UNC led the entire way in convincing win over Georgia Tech

Any game where Carolina is able to lead wire to wire is fun, and it’s especially so when it comes against ACC competition. UNC looked very convincing in their 88-65 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets had no answer for Armando Bacot down low. The junior tallied 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels in both categories. RJ Davis was also hot offensively with 21 points on the back of four made three-pointers. Caleb Love and Brady Manek joined them in double figures as 11 players got some burn in the game.

Carolina shot 50% from the field in the first half as they carried a 42-26 lead into the locker room. If there was one criticism of a well-played game it would be the 13 turnovers (six of which came from Love) that led to 14 points for Georgia Tech, but that’s ultimately picking nits in this particular game. Every game won’t be as forgiving, of course, but that’s a concern for another day.

One of the keys to success was limiting Michael Devoe to just two points in the game. Devoe struggled to be an effective presence with six turnovers and three fouls to go along with his 1-5 shooting. Devoe’s struggles were contrasted by Jordan Usher’s 22 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, although he had little help to try and dig his team out of the hole they found themselves in all game.

Bacot continues to make a play for ACC Player of the Year with dominant performance after dominant performance. The Tar Heels are certainly firing on all cylinders right now at an extremely opportune time.

UNC will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Miami to take on the ACC leaders.