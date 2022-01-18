UNC at Miami: How to watch, channel, streaming

After a long period of time where it felt like you never got to see Carolina play, the Tar Heels now have a quick turn around after their demolition of the Ramblin’ Wreck on Saturday Night. Less than 72 hours after that impressive win, the Tar Heels will head down to the southern end of I-95 to continue a stretch of seven games in eighteen days, thanks to the Virginia Tech rescheduling for next Monday.

It’s probably a small relief, then, that they’ll get their other long road trip game done early, and all the rest of the games will happen in the state of North Carolina with one trip over to Louisville. We’re going to find out pretty quickly whether the real Tar Heel team is the one that destroyed BC, UVa, and GT, or if it’s the one that just laid an egg against ND, among others.

Miami, meanwhile, has started the conference season hot after a preseason prediction of twelfth in the league. Miami coach Jim Larranaga has done his usual solid job with the Hurricanes, and after their upset win in Cameron this game now ends up as a battle for first place in the ACC. It’ll also be the only regular season match up between the two squads, and that’ll likely be important toward the end of the season in figuring up tiebreakers for seeds.

The game also could be a chance for a Q1 win for the Tar Heels. The Hurricanes now are just outside the 1-75 range for it to be a Q1 game (away games are 1-75), but at 83 they could easily move up eight spots to earn that distinction. The Tar Heels will need every one of these they can get; they’re currently 0-4 in Q1 games.

If you aren’t going to be in Coral Gables tonight to watch, here’s how you can catch the action: