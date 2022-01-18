UNC vs Miami: Game Thread

North Carolina is cleaning up from a weekend mess of snow and ice ahead of more expected winter weather this weekend, but the Tar Heels will have to pause the thoughts of snow to deal with another form of weather: the Hurricanes. Okay, I’ll show myself out.

Miami currently finds themselves on top of the ACC with their one conference loss coming in their last game against in-state rival Florida State. Before that, though, the Canes went on the road and beat Duke at Cameron Indoor to really put everyone on notice with the season they are having.

Meanwhile, in Chapel Hill, Carolina has looked quite impressive themselves since the stinker against Notre Dame. Tonight’s game would go a long way toward UNC putting themselves squarely in the conversation for one of the best teams in the ACC for anyone who may not think they are for real with a win. A lot of that is thanks to the play of Armando Bacot, who has absolutely been on fire as of late.

