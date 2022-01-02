 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UNC vs. Boston College: How to Watch

The Tar Heels are back at it after an extended break.

By Evan Davis
Appalachian State v North Carolina Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in action after an unexpected 12-day break.

The game against Boston College was bumped from its original New Year’s Day date to Sunday.

With many teams in the ACC fighting positive COVID cases, it seems as though this one-day postponement was to ensure there are no issues with positive cases.

Both teams are 1-0 in conference play, with BC taking down Notre Dame at the beginning of December.

The Tar Heels will battle travel and rust this afternoon. Let’s start 2022 with a bang.

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum - Chestnut Hill, MA
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air online only on 983.
  • Streaming: The ESPN2 broadcast is available on WatchESPN.
