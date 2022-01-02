UNC vs. Boston College: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in action after an unexpected 12-day break.

The game against Boston College was bumped from its original New Year’s Day date to Sunday.

With many teams in the ACC fighting positive COVID cases, it seems as though this one-day postponement was to ensure there are no issues with positive cases.

Both teams are 1-0 in conference play, with BC taking down Notre Dame at the beginning of December.

The Tar Heels will battle travel and rust this afternoon. Let’s start 2022 with a bang.