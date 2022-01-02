UNC Basketball: Boston College Game Thread

It’s been quite the extended break for UNC basketball after a hiatus for Christmas, a game against Virginia Tech getting banged because of COVID and their game against Boston College getting pushed back for the same reason. Today the Tar Heels finally kick off the bulk of their ACC play up in Chestnut Hill as they take on Boston College.

They were able to dust themselves off after the embarrassing loss to Kentucky with a win against Appalachian State just before the holiday break, but the Heels will absolutely need to do work in their conference schedule against some pretty lackluster competition in order to get any kind of fortuitous placement in postseason play.

Carolina will be without Justin McKoy for today’s game, as he has landed in COVID protocols before the game. Hopefully it’s an isolated incident and Justin is feeling better soon, but having one player enter protocols can be quite the domino effect so stay tuned.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then…

Go Heels!