UNC Basketball starts 2022 with a blowout victory over Boston College

If the long layoff was a problem for the Tar Heels, you wouldn’t have known it by watching their game against Boston College on Sunday. The Tar Heels were dominant throughout the game on their way to a 91-65 victory in Chestnut Hill.

Carolina shot 52% from the field for the game with 11 three-pointers. They were led by Caleb Love’s 22-point performance with his four shots from beyond the arc. Armando Bacot was also a force down low with 18 points and 11 rebounds, making it another customary double-double for him. RJ Davis and Brady Manek joined Love and Bacot as the other Tar Heels making it into double figures with 17 points each.

UNC lost Dawson Garcia early in the game when his head got squeezed between the floor and a BC player’s backside. He didn’t return to the game, which forced the bench into action early. The Heels got 34 of their points from the bench in a game they could afford to play with their depth a little more than normal.

The Heels were up as many as 36 at one point before calling on the likes of Dontrez Styles and Demarco Dunn down the stretch. Boston College made it a little closer, actually out-scoring UNC in the second half, but the 49-20 halftime deficit was way too much to overcome and UNC wasn’t exactly playing with 100% of their firepower in the blowout.

We’ve seen UNC play down to competition a few times this year and not really lay down the hammer against teams they should have beaten by more on paper. It was nice to see them actually handle a team the way they did the Eagles today, especially after the relatively long delay since their last game on the 21st.

UNC will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.